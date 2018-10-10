Bill Belichick provides perfect Bill Belichick quote ahead of big game with Kansas City

The jury is still out on whether this year's New England Patriots measures up to any of the five Bill Belichick squads that have won Super Bowls in the past two decades. On Wednesday, though, the curmudgeonly coach proved he's as good as ever when it comes to providing (unintentionally) funny quotes at press conferences.

There have been some great ones through the years — probably most famously, his repeating of the phrase "On to Cincinnati" when faced with a series of questions regarding an aging Tom Brady in 2014 — but the latest is as good as any. With his 3-2 team set to host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, one reporter dared to ask Belichick if this "feels" like a bigger game due to potential playoff seeding. Not surprisingly, Belichick didn't play along. At all.

"It feels like we're playing Kansas City." Something tells me that won't make it into NBC's promos.

On one hand, you almost wonder what is the point of having Belichick do press conferences? On the other, after all these years, his non-answer answers are still so worth it. We'd tell Bill to never change, but we're fairly certain we never have to worry about that happening.

