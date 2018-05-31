Bill Belichick visits Chick-Fil-A drive-thru, clearly isn't on the TB12 diet

Trending
If we were to take bets on Bill Belichick's fast-food cheat-meal of choice, Arby's would have been our clear 3/2 favorite, followed closely by Wendy's and Dairy Queen at 5/1, and then Dunkin' Donuts/wherever sells fresh human souls at 12/1. On Wednesday afternoon, however, Belichick showed his true colors (and broke a few gambling addicts' hearts), when he rolled up to a undisclosed Chick-Fil-A drive-thru for a little post-OTA splurge.

RELATED: Sonic to terrorize taste buds this summer with pickle juice slushie

So what can we learn from Belichick's now semi-viral late lunch? One, he's an actual human being, and not a Sith Lord in disguise as we've long suspected. Two, he prefers Mr. Pibb to Dr. Pepper. Three, Bill is definitely not about that TB12 offseason conditioning program. In fact, if ESPN is to be believed, Belichick probably hates chicken, but went to Chick-Fil-A just so he could consume its deep-fried contents front of Alex Guerrero in whatever toilet-less blacksite he's currently being interrogated in. Sorry pal, but you're a long way from your avocado ice cream.

In other news, a Sacramento Chick-Fil-A has raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour, or approximately what Rex Burkhead makes.

