Trending
NFL

This video of Bill Belichick shopping for a Christmas tree is inexplicably captivating

By
3 hours ago
New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Dustin Bradford(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

I always thought US Weekly's "Stars -- They're just like us!" section was laughably moronic. "Wait a minute, Ben Affleck cuts his grass? Man, he's just a normal guy after all!" What dim-witted, vapid twirp could could possibly find this intrusive mundanity entertaining?

And now I take everything back. Because this video of Bill Belichick shopping for a Christmas tree is inexplicably captivating:

In one sense, it's a bummer the video was taken by Belichick's girlfriend and not a stranger, for the discharge of expletives would have put Lee Elia to shame. However, to see Belichick -- a figure that grows more mythical by the championship -- tasked with such a normal activity...hey, he's just like us!

That said, if Belichick employed his football acumen to the proceedings, we're guessing his tree was overlooked by every other customer in the lot, and he's going to turn said tree into an unstoppable, gritty force of Christmas cheer.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
Golf InstructionLeadbetter: Hit the gas to improve pitching accurac…
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Tee The Ball Higher On…
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Releasing Correctly - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection