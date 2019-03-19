Trending
Nightmare Fuel

Bill Belichick wearing an Alabama shirt is the most terrifying image you'll see today

By
23 minutes ago

If you thought Bill Belichick couldn't become more of a football villain than he already is, you were sorely mistaken. The NFL's satan/sith lord somehow managed to pull this off on Tuesday when, in attendance for the Alabama Crimson Tide's Pro Day, he donned a long-sleeve maroon shirt with the scripted Alabama A, rolled up the sleeves and stared through the souls of every Atlanta Falcon and also Georgia Bulldog fan, producing enough nightmare fuel to keep you awake for the rest of your life:

Seriously, all that is missing from this photo is Belichick placing another pen in his other ear to make it look like he has devil horns, and there is a legitimate case that this is the first image Falcons/Georgia/and even Jets and Auburn fans see in hell. It's a more terrifying picture than the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach potentially standing at the podium with another Lombardi raised in his hand next season. The internet agrees:

Obviously, Belichick is not Nick Saban's newest offensive analyst, and he likely tossed on the sweater as a sign of respect for the program (or he forgot to pack his hoodies). But could you imagine if Saban and Belichick one day joined forces? Frightening stuff. If you see Belichick in the Alabama pullover again, but with the sleeves cut off, then it's time to worry.

RELATED: Bill Belichick still has nightmares of Tom Brady nearly falling off a cliff at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

