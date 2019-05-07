Best New Golf Bags

Unlike most golf equipment, no launch monitor or wrist-to-floor measurement will tell you what’s the best golf bag for you. That’s why this year’s golf-bag Hot List—our first since 2014—is a great place to start. Ask yourself how you play most often (walk or ride) and what you like to carry (bare essentials or pack mule). We reviewed 93 golf bags to find the top 34 choices in our four categories: Carry , Cart , Hybrid and Lightweight . Our results (listed in alphabetical order by category) include a mix of standard and lightweight carry bags, cart-only bags and bigger “hybrid” stand bags with 14-way dividers.

CARRY

GOLD

Callaway Hyper-Lite 3, $210

The problem with some carry bags is fitting all your clubs in the bag—and being able to pull them out without tearing a wrist tendon. A top that is nearly 20-percent larger than before helps. Even easier are the self-balancing straps and the quick-grab phone pocket.

GOLD

Ogio Shadow Fuse 304, $230

If you’re carrying, the bag’s weight matters, but not as much as the comfort of the straps. Ogio’s famous for its sleek, functional backpacks, and these straps echo that heritage. Ergonomically curved and padded, they move freely and self-adjust via a rotating disc system.

GOLD

Ping Hoofer, $220

This legendary carry bag’s latest update includes new moisture-wicking shoulder straps that glide on and off like your favorite jacket, 12 pockets and a top that’s spacious and sturdy. For riders, a channel hides the cart strap so you can still get to those side pockets.

GOLD

Sun Mountain H2NO Superlight, $290

Borrowing from the company’s top-rated raingear, its DEFCON 1-level outer layer with sealed seams and YKK zippers looks ready to take on a downpour like Jim Cantore in the eye of a bomb cyclone. This new lighter-weight version’s top expands the woods section, too.

GOLD

TaylorMade FlexTech, $215

There are 11 useful pockets and a cart-strap pass-through for riders, but walkers will dig the pillowy shoulder padding, too. The versatile hinging base doesn’t scrunch when the legs extend so there’s more room for clubs, but it still fits neatly in a cart when you ride.

GOLD

Titleist Players 4 StaDry, $255

Its waterproof material and seam-sealed zippers keep your gear umbrella-dry, but it stays a true carry bag. There’s smart comfort throughout, including an easy-access range-finder pocket, more strap padding than the previous version, plus a lighter overall weight.

SILVER

Mizuno BR-D3, $150

A bag designed for zipping around the course while on foot, this bag packs most of the elements one could ever need without the heft. A five-way top makes getting clubs in and out of the bag a cinch, while the full-length dividers protect your sticks. Meanwhile, the large ball pocket can handle enough pellets to make even the lose-two-sleeves-a-round player feel confident they have enough ammo in the bag.

SILVER

Ping Hoofer Lite, $190

The lighter weight companion to the company’s venerable Hoofer checks in about a pound lighter than its big brother. Still, the four-way top is a roomy 9.5 inches and the strap is designed with “SensorCool” technology to add comfort to those shouldering the load. A cushioned hip pad adds to the comfort factor, while seven pockets provide plenty of storage space. Little extras such as a Velcro glove holder and pen holder show a nice attention to detail.

SILVER

Sun Mountain 2.5+ 14-way, $240

Fourteen-way dividers aren’t for everyone, but it’s impressive that Sun Mountain was able to implement that feature in a bag that weighs around four pounds. In addition to keeping your sticks organized and protected, the X-Strap is not only easy to get on and off, but works well as a single strap—a sure-fire way to make your caddie like you regardless of your skill set.

SILVER

TaylorMade FlexTech Lite, $200

Bag designers are constantly looking at ways to reduce weight and TaylorMade’s team unlocked a design door by utilizing a single-stay construction that runs along the spine of the bag to ensure durability, while reducing weight. Important to those who like to know their yardages, a no-zip rangefinder pocket allows for easy access to a distance-measuring device before even taking the bag off the shoulders. For the fashion-conscious golfer, the bag is available in five colors.

SILVER

Titleist Players 4 Plus, $225

Whether it’s golf balls, clubs or bags, Titleist continually places a premium on quality. Such as high-grade aluminum legs and a hinged bottom that provide stability almost regardless of the terrain. Or a dual-density foam strap for comfort while carrying. Or pockets specifically designed to house tees, balls, valuables, apparel, rangefinder, and water bottles. Finally, for the fashion-conscious golfer, the bag is available in 13 colors.

SILVER

Wilson Staff EXO, $165

Although modestly heavier than some at a shade over five pounds, the EXO has some features worth the extra ounces. Chief among them are three molded handles which makes moving your golf bag about a breeze both on and off the course. There’s also six pockets to accommodate pretty much anything you could possibly want to bring on the course with you, including one large open pocket for beverages or rangefinders. Two full-length dividers provide protection for your clubs as well.

LIGHTWEIGHT CARRY

GOLD

Callaway Hyper-Lite Zero $190

Just like a lightweight entry should, this design cuts weight at every turn like Matthew Modine getting ready for Shute in Vision Quest. That means strong but light carbon fiber legs and thin but durable nylon fabric. But there’s still room for 14 clubs on top and extra cushioning in the straps. They don’t skip on functional pockets, either, including an easy-access, slide-in cell phone slot. A 14-way divider option is available, too.

GOLD

Datrek Trekker Ultra Lite, $170

An ultralight approach is nice, but we’ll carry a little more mass if it means we keep meaningful elements. That’s what you see here with the soft grip handle on top, the five zippered pockets, a fleece-lined valuables pocket and an insulated cooler pocket. Especially the latter because with this light a bag you know we’re walking and carrying.

GOLD

Sun Mountain 2.5+, $225

Sure, pockets are nice, but what really matters in a walking bag are two fundamental elements: Comfortable, ergonomic straps and enough room so you don’t have to toss out your even-numbered irons. Mission accomplished here with newly engineered, high-density foam in the straps that work in an easily adjustable, free-sliding X-pattern. Even better, the nine-inch top is as welcoming as some bags twice its weight. A 14-way divider option is available, too.

GOLD

TaylorMade LiteTech 3.0, $220

This bag does all the little things right to get you a functional lightweight bag (roomy top, cushioned straps, rainsuit sized apparel pocket), but its best feature might be something that isn’t there. Unlike a lot of bags, this one is designed with only one internal stay down the spine of the bag. (Stays are those internal rods that give the bag its structure.) That saves weight over the usual three to make this TaylorMade’s lightest bag ever, but it also helps free up room for your clubs, feels better on your back and helps the stand engage more consistently.

SILVER

Burton ULT, $190

The 100D nylon fabric may seem thin and light but it more than resists tearing when you overstuff your valuables pocket or the cart boy knocks it over in the parking lot. Just as sturdy are the large-gauge zippers in the five pockets, including a ball pouch that holds enough pellets to get you through a good three weeks (but put a Clif Bar and a rangefinder in there instead). The cushioned hip pad makes that already light load seem less pressing, and the dual shoulder straps easily convert to a single when your caddie is carrying double.

SILVER

Mizuno K1-LO, $220

Just what the walking golfer needs and smartly nothing more. The lightweight fabric and carbon fiber legs take mass out of the heaviest elements to make this Mizu, but there’s no shortage of helpful features including the ample four-way, nine-inch top; water bottle pouch and full-length dividers that keep your clubs contained in their sections. Two bonus elements you didn’t know you needed but will appreciate the more you use it: the velcro patch for your glove and a bottom grab handle for easier loading in your car.

HYBRID

GOLD

BagBoy Chiller Hybrid, $190

We don’t usually play where the carts come with fully stocked ice chests. Sure, this bag’s 10 pockets, 14-way dividers and tuck-away strap provide easy access, but mostly we love the attached cooler that stores up to four drinks. Enough to get us to the turn, anyway.

GOLD

Ping Hoofer 14, $240

This full-service entry with 14-way dividers features 12 pockets, including one for a range finder. But if you can’t get to your wallet without undoing the cart strap, that number is irrelevant. So here a channel runs under the side pockets to provide full access.

GOLD

Sun Mountain 4.5 LS 14-way Supercharged, $280

Like an executive assistant or Gary on “Veep,” this bag anticipates every need. The 14 full-length dividers, 10 pockets and holders for everything from umbrella to keys are a start. But next-level is the portable power pack with enough juice to reboot your phone three times.

GOLD

TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover, $235

A hinging base, also found on the company’s lighter carry bags, maintains space with the legs extended. But space is also the story with the 14-way dividers and the pockets, especially how those on the side are built into the bag’s center for more room without adding weight.

SILVER

Big Max Dri Lite G, $200

This bag has the storage capabilities of a hybrid bag, but with a focus on being lightweight like a carry bag. There are seven big pockets, including a pocket for your valuables that’s completely waterproof. The bag itself is water resistant, and all the zippers are waterproof. There’s a cooler bag for water—or, well, whatever—and a place to attach your glove and towel. This bag is available in five colorways.

SILVER

Ogio Alpha Convoy 514 RTC, $300

The RTC stands for Range To Cart—so you get the drift here. It has the benefits of a cart bag—like the 14-way top divider, three handles, and ample storage—but it also has an aluminum stand to make it a hybrid. To make it easier to attach and unattach the strap, the closure has magnets in it, so it clicks together with less effort on your part. There are six different color options.

CART

GOLD

Callaway ORG 14, $240

This bag has 12 pockets, so you’ll be able to store all of your gear with ease -- and you’ll be organized while you do it. Of these pockets, two are valuables pockets and one is dedicated to your rangefinder. That pocket uses a magnetic closure instead of a zipper for quicker, easier access. The top is a 14-way divider, and the bag is available in four classic color options.

GOLD

Datrek SGO, $190

The handles at the top make it easy to lift up and off carts, and there are other handles on the body of the bag to help you easily get your clubs back into your trunk. SGO stands for Short Game Organizer. The top of the slots for your shortgame clubs are covered in rubber, to reduce the amount of clanging around. There are pockets for apparel, valuables, drinks, golf balls, and even a sleeve for a ball retriever.

GOLD

Mizuno BR-D4C, $200

The cooler pocket has holes for drainage, so as ice melts, it drips out instead of just pooling in the pocket. There are channels for the cart straps to go through, so the bag is secured and the straps don’t get in the way of you accessing pockets. On the bottom of the bag, there’s a handle to make it easier for you to hoist the bag.

GOLD

Ogio Alpha Convoy 514, $300

The polyester fabric of the bag is made from recycled plastics. There are 10 pockets, but if you find yourself needing more storage for any reason, there are both hard and soft pouches that you can attach to the bag. There’s a towel loop that you can attach your towel to, and the loop is attached to the bag via magnet. So when you’re walking to the green, you can just pull the towel off your bag and then it’ll lock back on with the magnet.

GOLD

Ping Pioneer, $319

A good cart bag is like Suburban: powerful, roomy, no doubt that it will get the job done. A quick glance at the Pioneer shows the first two attributes are in play, with a palatial 15-way top and 11 robust pockets, including a cooler pocket. And upon further review, with a high-denier polyester construction and two lift handles, it’s more than up to the task.

GOLD

Sun Mountain C-130 Supercharged, $280

Yes, this has all the essentials one needs from a cart bag: multiple, and deep, forward-facing pockets, full-length club dividers, a cooler pack, and smart-strap system for easy transportation and cart docking. But the big bonus of the company’s top-selling golf bag, which comes in six colors, is a portable a lithium battery pack, allowing you to stream music or charge your phone.

GOLD

TaylorMade Supreme, $250

A bag that lives up to its name. Extra soft, durable bubble lining helps prevent club crowding, sticking and damage to your sticks, while two suede-lined pockets provide storage for your valuables. The Supreme also boasts an insulated cooler packet for drinks and and a reinforced strap pass-through to prevent wearing and tearing.

SILVER

BagBoy Chiller, $189

The Chiller derives its name from a removable insulated pocket that can hold six 12-ounce cans. But this bag is more than just a cooler, with nine total pockets, including one tailored for valuable, and features a 15-way divider. The bag also has a putter well specifically designed for oversized grips. Along with a soft-grip lift handle for easy transportation, this is a bag that, ahem, won’t leave you feeling out in the cold.

SILVER

Burton XLT, $199

This bad boy has enough storage space that it makes Montana look cramped. The XLT has 12 total pockets, including four full-size garment pockets and an oversized, insulated cooler pocket. Forget the tools needed for 18 holes; you can pack for a family vacation with the XLT. Also comes with an umbrella sleeve and towel holder.

SILVER

Ping Traverse, $200

For those that want the room of a cart bag without the weight, here’s the answer to your prayer, A soft-molded, front-facing lift handle and air-mesh dividers makes Ping’s lightest cart bag feel even lighter, while a 14-club divider and 10 pockets keep it functional. Comes in six new colors, including two women’s options.

