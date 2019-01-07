Looking at Xander Schauffele&#39;s driving stats, you probably wouldn&#39;t guess his size (5-10, 175 pounds). Schauffele averaged 305 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour in 2018, which prompts the question of how he&#39;s able to keep up with—and sometimes outdrive—tour pros who are a lot bigger and stronger. Turns out, it&#39;s not because he&#39;s trying to swing as hard as he can. &quot;We don&#39;t want him swinging any faster; that&#39;s been optimized,&quot; says his father, Stefan, who has been Xander&#39;s only swing coach. &quot;The key to his power is the width of his swing arc. That wider the arc, the more time he has to gather clubhead speed into the ball.&quot;
Play Your Best | Swing Sequence

Swing Sequence: Xander Schauffele

The new Sentry Tournament of Champions winner is proof that you should never judge long drivers by their shoe size
By
Photos by