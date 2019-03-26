Swing Sequence

Swing Sequence: Dustin Johnson

If you were to build the perfect power player, he'd look a lot like this guy. Tall and flexible, with long arms and wonderful rhythm, Dustin Johnson is built for speed. And now that his go-to tee shot is a controlled fade, he's hitting more fairways, too. While DJ might seem to be a physical freak, Butch Harmon says there's plenty for average golfers to take away from his swing. Let's take a closer look at what you can learn from the best driver in the game.