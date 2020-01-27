ELBOW ROOM Jessica Korda’s elbows can hyperextend, which is a problem, says coach David Whelan. To compensate for the extra supination in her left forearm, they’ve strengthened the position of her left hand on the grip (she can see more knuckles). It puts her arms in a more neutral position.
FRAME-BY-FRAME ANALYSIS

Swing Sequence: Jessica Korda

Frame-by-frame analysis of how this five-time LPGA Tour winner got longer and straighter
