PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2019: Which course is the best PGA venue? Our "definitive" ranking

As the 2019 PGA Championship heads to Bethpage Black with a new spot on the golf calendar, we revisit our ranking of favorite PGA Championship venues. We surveyed a panel of 10 Golf Digest contributors, asking them to consider four criteria in their evaluation: course layout, tradition, past winners and excitement produced. Keeping these factors in mind, here are the 15 courses currently in the PGA Championship rotation ranked from worst to best: