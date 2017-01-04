Must Reads
First established in 1966, the biennial 2017-18 ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses is ready for its close-up

Since 1966, Golf Digest's biennial ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses has been considered the gold standard in the golf community. Our most comprehensive, detailed presentation of our rankings can be seen below, which includes bonus photos of every 100 Greatest course on this year's ranking, comments from our course-ranking panelists, plus additional write-ups and statistics. For those looking for our America's 100 Greatest Public and Best in State rankings, we're holding the release of these lists to be included in a June package celebrating great golf-course architecture.

Podcast: Inside our America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses ranking

1

PINE VALLEY G.C.

7,101 yards, Par 70 / Points: 71.8465 Pine Valley, N.J./ George Crump &amp; H.S. Colt (1918) More about this course →
7,101 yards, Par 70 / Points: 71.8465
Pine Valley, N.J./ George Crump & H.S. Colt (1918)

More about this course →

2

AUGUSTA NATIONAL G.C.

7,435 yards, Par 72 / Points: 71.7453 Augusta, Ga. / Alister MacKenzie &amp; Bobby Jones (1933) More about this course →
7,435 yards, Par 72 / Points: 71.7453
Augusta, Ga. / Alister MacKenzie & Bobby Jones (1933)

More about this course →

3

CYPRESS POINT CLUB

6,524 yards, Par 72 / Points: 69.5123 Pebble Beach / Alister MacKenzie &amp; Robert Hunter (1928) More about this course →
6,524 yards, Par 72 / Points: 69.5123
Pebble Beach / Alister MacKenzie & Robert Hunter (1928)

More about this course →

4

SHINNECOCK HILLS G.C.

7,450 yards, Par 70 / Points: 69.2301
Southampton, N.Y. / William Flynn (1931)

More about this course →

5

OAKMONT C.C.

7,254 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 68.6791
Oakmont, Pa. / Henry Fownes (1903)

More about this course →

6

MERION G.C. (East)

6,592 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 67.9751
Ardmore, Pa. / Hugh Wilson (1912)

More about this course →

7

PEBBLE BEACH G. LINKS

6,828 yards, Par 72 /Points: 67.6991
Pebble Beach / Jack Neville & Douglas Grant (1919)

More about this course →

8

NATIONAL G. LINKS OF AMERICA

6,957 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 67.2422
Southampton, N.Y. / C.B. Macdonald (1911)

More about this course →

9

SAND HILLS G.C.

7,089 Yards, Par 71 / 66.2882
Mullen, Neb. / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (1994)

More about this course →

10

WINGED FOOT G.C. (West)

7,258 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 66.2705
Mamaroneck, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1923)

More about this course →

11

FISHERS ISLAND CLUB

6,615 Yards, Par 70 / 66.2409
Fishers Island, N.Y. / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1926)

More about this course →

12

CRYSTAL DOWNS C.C.

6,518 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 65.7023
Frankfort, Mich. / Alister MacKenzie & Perry Maxwell (1931)

More about this course →

13

SEMINOLE G.C.

6,836 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 65.6765
Juno Beach, Fla. / Donald Ross (1929)

More about this course →

14

CHICAGO G.C.

6,846 Yards, Par 70 / 65.6764
Wheaton, Ill. / C.B. Macdonald (1894) / Seth Raynor (1923)

More about this course →

15

MUIRFIELD VILLAGE G.C.

7,392 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 65.2333
Dublin, Ohio / Jack Nicklaus & Desmond Muirhead (1974)

More about this course →

16

THE COUNTRY CLUB (Clyde/Squirrel)

7,350 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 65.1838
Chestnut Hill, Mass. / Willie Campbell (1895) / Alex Campbell (1902)

More about this course →

17

OAKLAND HILLS C.C. (South)

7,445 Yards, Par 70 / 65.1656
Bloomfield Hills, Mich. / Donald Ross (1918)

More about this course →

18

PACIFIC DUNES

6,633 Yards, Par 71/ Points: 65.0391
Bandon, Ore. / Tom Doak (2001)

More about this course →

19

FRIAR'S HEAD G.C.

7,049 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 64.9939
Baiting Hollow, N.Y. / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2002)

More about this course →

20

OAK HILL C.C. (East)

7,152 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 64.8593
Rochester, N.Y. / Donald Ross (1925)

More about this course →

21

THE OCEAN COURSE

7,356 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.7249
Kiawah Island, S.C. / Pete Dye (1991)

More about this course →

22

WHISTLING STRAITS (Straits)

7,790 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.7018
Haven, Wis. / Pete Dye (1998)

More about this course →

23

LOS ANGELES C.C. (North)

7,236 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 64.4989
Los Angeles / George C. Thomas Jr. (1921)

More about this course →

24

RIVIERA C.C.

7,040 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 64.4802
Pacific Palisades, Calif. / George C. Thomas Jr. & W.P. Bell (1926)

More about this course →

25

WADE HAMPTON G.C.

7,302 Yards, Par / Points: 72 64.3575
Cashiers, N.C. / Tom Fazio (1987)

More about this course →

26

SHADOW CREEK

7,560 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.0722
North Las Vegas, Nev. / Tom Fazio (1990)

More about this course →

27

THE ALOTIAN CLUB

7,480 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.0439
Roland, Ark. / Tom Fazio (2004)

More about this course →

28

GOZZER RANCH G. & LAKE C.

7,317 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.0398
Harrison, Idaho / Tom Fazio (2007)

More about this course →

29

PRAIRIE DUNES C.C

6,940 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 64.0260
Hutchinson, Kan. / Perry Maxwell (1937) / Press Maxwell (1957)

More about this course →

30

PINEHURST RESORT (No. 2)

7,588 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.8751
Pinehurst, N.C. / Donald Ross (1935)

More about this course →

31

THE OLYMPIC CLUB (Lake)

6,934 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.8520
San Francisco / Sam Whiting (1924)

More about this course →

32

THE HONORS COURSE

7,450 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.6556
Ooltewah, Tenn. / Pete Dye (1983)

More about this course →

33

PEACHTREE G.C.

7,414 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.6386
Atlanta / Robert Trent Jones & Bobby Jones (1947)

More about this course →

34

THE GOLF CLUB

7,439 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.6183
New Albany, Ohio / Pete Dye (1967)

More about this course →

35

SOUTHERN HILLS C.C.

7,184 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.5230
Tulsa, Okla. / Perry Maxwell (1936)

More about this course →

36

BANDON DUNES

6,732 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.4635
Bandon, Ore. / David McLay Kidd (1999)

More about this course →

37

SAN FRANCISCO G.C.

6,830 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.3987
San Francisco / A.W. Tillinghast (1924)

More about this course →

38

BETHPAGE STATE PARK (Black)

7,468 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.3433
Farmingdale, N.Y. / Joseph H. Burbeck & A.W. Tillinghast (1936)

More about this course →

39

BALTUSROL G.C. (Lower)

7,400 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.1579
Springfield, N.J. / A.W. Tillinghast (1922)

More about this course →

40

PIKEWOOD NATIONAL G.C.

7,588 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.1571
Morgantown, W. Va. / J. Robert Gwynne & John Raese (2009)

More about this course →

41

SEBONACK G.C.

7,534 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.0672
Southampton, N.Y. / Jack Nicklaus & Tom Doak (2006)

More about this course →

42

CASTLE PINES G.C.

7,696 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.8961
Castle Rock, Colo. / Jack Nicklaus (1981)

More about this course →

43

VICTORIA NATIONAL G.C.

7,239 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.8538
Newburgh, Ind. / Tom Fazio (1998)

More about this course →

44

ERIN HILLS G. CSE.

7,812 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.7274
Erin, Wis. / Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry & Ron Whitten (2006)

More about this course →

45

BUTLER NATIONAL G.C.

7,523 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.6981
Oak Brook, Ill. / George Fazio & Tom Fazio (1974)

More about this course →

46

GARDEN CITY G.C.

6,922 Yards, Par 73 / Points: 62.5554
Garden City, N.Y. / Devereux Emmet (1899)

More about this course →

47

OLD MACDONALD

6,944 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.5472
Bandon, Ore. / Tom Doak & Jim Urbina (2010)

More about this course →

48

MEDINAH C.C. (No. 3)

7,657 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.5458
Medinah, Ill. / Tom Bendelow (1928)

More about this course →

49

SPYGLASS HILL G. CSE.

6,960 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.5376
Pebble Beach / Robert Trent Jones (1966)

More about this course →

50

BALLYNEAL G.C.

7,147 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.5156
Holyoke, Colo. / Tom Doak (2006)

More about this course →

51

TPC SAWGRASS (Players Stadium)

7,215 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.4822
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. / Pete Dye (1980)

More about this course →

52

CAMARGO CLUB

6,659 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 62.4796
Indian Hill, Ohio / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1927)

More about this course →

53

KINLOCH G.C.

7,203 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.4230
Manakin-Sabot, Va. / Lester George & Vinny Giles (2001)

More about this course →

54

INTERLACHEN C.C.

6,981 Yards, Par 72/ Points: 62.3973
Edina, Minn. / Willie Watson (1911)

More about this course →

55

WHISPERING PINES G.C.

7,473 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.3611
Trinity, Texas / Chet Williams (2000)

More about this course →

56

OLD SANDWICH G.C.

6,908 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.3243
Plymouth, Mass. / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2005)

More about this course →

57

SCIOTO C.C.

7,140 Yards. Par 70 / Points: 62.3102
Columbus, Ohio / Donald Ross (1916)

More about this course →

58

OAK TREE NATIONAL

7,412 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.2820
Edmond, Okla. / Pete & Alice Dye (1976)

More about this course →

59

DALLAS NATIONAL G.C.

7,372 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.2764
Dallas / Tom Fazio (2002)

More about this course →

60

PETE DYE G.C.

7,308 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.2701
Bridgeport, W.Va. / Pete Dye (1994)

More about this course →

61

BALTUSROL G.C. (Upper)

7,348 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.2217
Springfield, N.J. / A.W. Tillinghast (1922)

More about this course →

62

WINGED FOOT G.C. (East)

6,792 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.2176
Mamaroneck, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1923)

More about this course →

63

CANYATA G.C.

7,266 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.0856
Marshall, Ill. / Bob Lohmann & Mike Benkusky (2004)

More about this course →

64

SOMERSET HILLS C.C.

6,756 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.0134
Bernardsville, N.J. / A.W. Tillinghast (1918)

More about this course →

65

MONTEREY PENINSULA C.C. (Shore)

6,873 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.9157
Pebble Beach / Mike Strantz (2004)

More about this course →

66

SHOREACRES

6,521Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.9080
Lake Bluff, Ill. / Seth Raynor (1921)

More about this course →

67

KITTANSETT CLUB

6,811 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.8254
Marion, Mass. / William Flynn & Frederic Hood (1922)

More about this course →

68

ARCADIA BLUFFS G.C.

7,300 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.7943
Arcadia, Mich. / Rick Smith & Warren Henderson (2000)

More about this course →

69

SPRING HILL G.C.

7,042 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.7867
Wayzata, Minn. / Tom Fazio (1999)

More about this course →

70

BANDON TRAILS

6,759 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.7675
Bandon, Ore. / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2005)

More about this course →

71

MILWAUKEE C.C.

7,097 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.7524
River Hills, Wis. / H.S. Colt & C.H. Alison (1929)

More about this course →

72

MAIDSTONE CLUB

6,665 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.7075
East Hampton, N.Y. / Willie Park Jr. & Jack Park (1924)

More about this course →

73

CHERRY HILLS C.C.

7,348 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.6791
Cherry Hills Village, Colo. / William Flynn (1923)

More about this course →

74

THE ESTANCIA CLUB

7,314 Yards, Par 72 / 61.6537
Scottsdale / Tom Fazio (1995)

More about this course →

75

CONGRESSIONAL C.C. (Blue)

7,278 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.6304
Bethesda, Md. / Robert Trent Jones (1962)

More about this course →

76

QUAKER RIDGE G.C.

7,008 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.6060
Scarsdale, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1918)

More about this course →

77

PLAINFIELD C.C.

7,091 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5864
Edison, N.J. / Donald Ross (1921)

More about this course →

78

ARONIMINK G.C.

7,190 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.5630
Newtown Square, Pa. / Donald Ross (1928)

More about this course →

79

OLYMPIA FIELDS C.C. (North)

7,190 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.5595
Olympia Fields, Ill. / Willie Park Jr. (1922)

More about this course →

80

THE VALLEY CLUB OF MONTECITO

6,750 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.5045
Montecito, Calif. / Alister MacKenzie & Robert Hunter (1929)

More about this course →

81

VALHALLA G.C.

7,540 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.4982
Louisville / Jack Nicklaus (1986)

More about this course →

82

BOSTON G.C.

7,062 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.4532
Hingham, Mass. / Gil Hanse (2004)

More about this course →

83

THE QUARRY AT LA QUINTA

7,083 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.4425
La Quinta, Calif. / Tom Fazio (1994)

More about this course →

84

THE G.C. AT BLACK ROCK

7,130 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.2760
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho / Jim Engh (2003)

More about this course →

85

HUDSON NATIONAL G.C.

7,121 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.2743
Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. / Tom Fazio (1996)

More about this course →

86

DOUBLE EAGLE CLUB

7,175 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.2123
Galena, Ohio / Jay Morrish & Tom Weiskopf (1992)

More about this course →

87

YEAMANS HALL CLUB

6,808 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.2070
Charleston, S.C. / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1926)

More about this course →

88

RICH HARVEST LINKS

7,715 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.1771
Sugar Grove, Ill. / Jerry Rich & Greg Martin (1999)

More about this course →

89

INVERNESS CLUB

7,323 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.1733
Toledo, Ohio / Donald Ross (1919)

More about this course →

90

DIAMOND CREEK G.C.

7,175 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.1453
Banner Elk, N.C. / Tom Fazio (2003)

More about this course →

91

ESSEX COUNTY CLUB

6,503 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.1205
Manchester, Mass. / Donald Ross (1917)

More about this course →

92

BLACKWOLF RUN (River)

7,404 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.0481
Kohler, Wis. / Pete Dye (1990)

More about this course →

93

THE PRESERVE G.C.

7,067 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.0240
Carmel, Calif. /Tom Fazio, J. Michael Poellot & Sandy Tatum (2000)

More about this course →

94

CROOKED STICK G.C.

7,516 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.0197
Carmel, Ind. / Pete Dye (1967)

More about this course →

95

LAUREL VALLEY G.C.

7,327 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.0090
Ligonier, Pa. / Dick Wilson (1959)

More about this course →

96

CALUSA PINES G.C.

7,203 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.0010
Naples, Fla. / Michael Hurdzan & Dana Fry (2001)

More about this course →

97

FLINT HILLS NATIONAL G.C.

7,080 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 60.8984
Andover, Kan. / Tom Fazio (1997)

More about this course →

98

SAHALEE C.C. (South/North)

6,955 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 60.8642
Sammamish, Wash. / Ted Robinson (1969)

More about this course →

99

MAYACAMA G.C.

6,785 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 60.8360
Santa Rosa, Calif. / Jack Nicklaus (2001)

More about this course →

100

EAGLE POINT G.C.

7,259 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 60.8223
Wilmington, N.C. / Tom Fazio (2000)

More about this course →

