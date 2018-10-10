Michelle Wie

Michelle Wie Through The Years

To say that Golf Digest has watched Michelle Wie grow up sounds like a hollow platitude, but not when you consider her stay on the national stage began at age 10, when she qualified for the U.S. Amateur Women's Public Links. Three years later she played in the final group of an LPGA major, followed by a string of appearances on the PGA Tour, including when she missed the cut by 1 in the Sony Open. Years later, Wie is a global superstar, a major champion after winning the U.S. Women's Open, and a style influencer. What follows is a sampling of her appearances in the pages of Golf Digest and Golf World.