Jack Nicklaus' Best Tips\nJack Nicklaus has been offering his insights to Golf Digest readers since the 1960s. To celebrate his birthday, we've compiled some of the 18-time major champion's best tips from over the years — on everything from fundamentals to driving to strategy. \nWhen conditions deteriorate, the tendency is to rush your routine and your swing. That gets you out of sequence. Don’t rush, and make sure all of the elements of your swing have time to happen.\n\nMore: Jack Nicklaus' Best Driving Tips\nInstead of consciously trying to turn your shoulders, let the club flow back as far as your body will allow. If you force it, you’ll tend to lose your grip at the top.\n\nMore: Why You Lose Your Grip\nWith big-headed drivers, the tendency is to tee it high to launch it. But don’t be afraid to tee it lower to produce a more penetrating shot with more roll.\n\nMore: Jack Nicklaus' Best Driving Tips\nIf you firm up your grip and keep it constant during the swing, you’ll be able to produce a smooth tempo and release the club more completely.\n\nMore: How To Get A Smooth Start\nAllow your left wrist to cup slightly at the top (or bend inward) and you give the handle support underneath with your thumb, plus you’ll be able to keep the club square through impact longer. It’s a signature move of great iron players, like Johnny Miller.\n\nMore: How The Lead Hand Controls The Ball\n \nIf a hole curves in the same direction as your predominant ball flight, it’s fine to consider challenging the corner. But beware trying to manufacture a shot counter to your normal shape just to pick up some yards. Be honest with yourself and play safe.\n\nMore: Getting Around A Dogleg\nMaybe you play most of your golf at the same course – so you feel like you know what to expect. That might be true, but good players pick the right shots for the conditions—temperature, wind, pressure. Don’t mindlessly swing away.\n\nMore: Position Golf\nProducing a powerful swing is like throwing a fast pitch. You plant your front heel, drive your legs, then sling through with your upper body, arms and hands. You’ll have stability, speed and power.\n\nMore: Add Some Spring To Your Swing