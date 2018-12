News & Tours 10 things we know will happen on the PGA Tour in 2019 It's common at this spot on the calendar to make predictions for the upcoming year. However, as noted philosopher/baseball manager Casey Stengel once warned, "Never make predictions, especially about the future." Granted, Stengel also said, "All right everyone, line up alphabetically according to your height," but the wisdom remains true. So while we could regale you with conjecture like, "Tiger Woods wins his 15th major!" or "Patrick Reed defects to the International squad," it's just that, conjecture. What we can offer, though, are promises. Perhaps they're not as flashy as gazing into the crystal ball, but at least they are made in conviction. Without further ado, here are 10 things we know will happen in 2019:

1 For only the second time in 30 years, a rookie will lead the tour in driving Pinterest Email Davis Love III won the driving title during his freshman campaign in 1986 with an average of 285.7 yards. Bubba Watson (2006) is the only first-year player since to sit atop that category. Through a quarter of the season, Cam Champ (328.2 yards) is pacing to join these rookie ranks. Given Champ boasted a Web.com-best 343.1 yards last season, don't expect the sinewy 23-year-old to surrender his pole position.

2 An inevitable Tiger slump will incite panic Pinterest Email It may be failing to finish in the top 20 at a major or consecutive so-so performances during the regular season, but there will be an avalanche of "What's wrong with Tiger?" and "Has Woods run out of gas?" think-pieces at some point this year. Which Woods will undoubtedly invalidate the following tournament, because, well, he's Tiger Woods.