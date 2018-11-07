Trending
Growing Up

Why Jordan Spieth recently kicked out all of his roommates (HINT: This photo)

By
4 hours ago

Jordan Spieth fell to his lowest position in the Official World Golf Ranking in more than four years after a T-55 in Las Vegas last week. Considering the huge life changes he's been going through these past few months, though, remaining at No. 14 doesn't seem that bad.

Appearing at a Monday fundraiser for the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Dallas, Spieth shared some big, but exciting developments revolving around his upcoming marriage to high school sweetheart Annie Verret. Thanks to the prying questions of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who participated in a discussion with his golfing buddy in front of an assembled crowd. (Side note: A big high-five to both for helping raise $1.3 million.)

RELATED: Meet the WAGs of the PGA Tour

Ahead of the wedding that's on tap for later this month, Spieth said he was "able to get most of my duties done after the FedEx tournaments" (maybe it wasn't the worst thing that he didn't qualify for the Tour Championship), but acknowledged Annie did most of the work. The three-time major champ's duties included planning the honeymoon and kicking out his roommates (Spieth has hosted several friends/tour pros, including Justin Thomas for a time) as his Dallas mansion transitions from a bachelor pad. Here's the funny exchange between Spieth and Romo as reported by SportsDay:

"Just a question about marriage," Romo probed. "Did you have to get rid of roommates at your house? Did Annie allow them to live with you as you move on into marriage?"

"The roommates are out of the house now. That's a very personal question," Spieth said. "I live alone now for the first time in six or seven years, for a few more weeks."

"Well, enjoy it," Romo cracked.

Spieth proposed to Verret on Christmas eve last year:

Loading

View on Instagram

The 25-year-old star will play in this week's Mayakoba Classic before getting hitched. And, of course, moving in his new, lifetime roommate.

THE GRIND: Bryson's bizarre "hockey" injury & the end of the Holly Sonders Era

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Life

This PGA Tour pro is much more chill about an airline losing his golf clubs than you would be

31 minutes ago
Vicious Slams

If you missed Miles Bridges' THUNDEROUS dunk you should stop what you're doing and watch it...

2 hours ago
Gambling

Aussie gambler hits on HUGE (and totally random) parlay involving Brooks Koepka's PGA win from...

3 hours ago
Growing Up

Why Jordan Spieth recently kicked out all of his roommates (HINT: This photo)

4 hours ago
Just Take It Easy Man

Milan Lucic hunting down and assaulting a Tampa Bay Lightning rookie is pretty terrifying

4 hours ago
The Match

This video of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson playing golf pong is. . . pretty disappointing

5 hours ago
Let's Cook

Don't freak out, but a 'Breaking Bad' movie is reportedly happening

5 hours ago
Highlights

A defenseman you've never heard of may have scored the goal of the year on Tuesday night

5 hours ago
Viral Videos

Watch a European Tour winner lose his sh*# trying to make a hole-in-one with 500 attempts

a day ago
Golf Pads

Rory McIlroy sells South Florida mansion for $11.5 million

November 6, 2018
Dip n' Dunk

U.S. Open fan caught dipping her chicken fingers in soda takes reign of terror to MSG

November 6, 2018
Good Guys

Try not to get emotional watching Cam Newton give a TD ball to this kid for their birthday

November 6, 2018
The Grind

Bryson DeChambeau's bizarre “hockey” injury, an even stranger cheating scandal, and the end of...

November 6, 2018
Live Mas

Local legend celebrates 106th birthday at Taco Bell

November 6, 2018
Sports Rule

Brian Boyle scores hat trick on Hockey Fights Cancer night, proving good still exists in the...

November 6, 2018
Tattle Tales

A few Ottawa Senators blast own team, coaches during Uber ride, then get snitched on by the...

November 6, 2018
Anatomy Of...

An anatomy of Michael Irvin's 'First Take' meltdown

November 5, 2018
Come Again?

Ed Orgeron and closed captioning are a match made in comedy heaven

November 5, 2018
Related
The LoopJordan Spieth reveals how Barack Obama used trash t…
The LoopHere's Justin Rose crushing a drive off a floating …
The LoopThe SB2K16 crew reunites in Baker's Bay for the "Wi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection