Why Jordan Spieth recently kicked out all of his roommates (HINT: This photo)

Jordan Spieth fell to his lowest position in the Official World Golf Ranking in more than four years after a T-55 in Las Vegas last week. Considering the huge life changes he's been going through these past few months, though, remaining at No. 14 doesn't seem that bad.

Appearing at a Monday fundraiser for the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Dallas, Spieth shared some big, but exciting developments revolving around his upcoming marriage to high school sweetheart Annie Verret . Thanks to the prying questions of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who participated in a discussion with his golfing buddy in front of an assembled crowd. (Side note: A big high-five to both for helping raise $1.3 million.)

Ahead of the wedding that's on tap for later this month, Spieth said he was "able to get most of my duties done after the FedEx tournaments" (maybe it wasn't the worst thing that he didn't qualify for the Tour Championship), but acknowledged Annie did most of the work. The three-time major champ's duties included planning the honeymoon and kicking out his roommates (Spieth has hosted several friends/tour pros , including Justin Thomas for a time) as his Dallas mansion transitions from a bachelor pad. Here's the funny exchange between Spieth and Romo as reported by SportsDay :

"Just a question about marriage," Romo probed. "Did you have to get rid of roommates at your house? Did Annie allow them to live with you as you move on into marriage?"

"The roommates are out of the house now. That's a very personal question," Spieth said. "I live alone now for the first time in six or seven years, for a few more weeks."

"Well, enjoy it," Romo cracked.

Spieth proposed to Verret on Christmas eve last year:

The 25-year-old star will play in this week's Mayakoba Classic before getting hitched. And, of course, moving in his new, lifetime roommate.

