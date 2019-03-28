Watch Tiger Woods make one of the most ridiculous par saves of his career

Golf fans have been treated to countless displays of short game wizardry from Tiger Woods throughout his illustrious career. The slow-mo make at the 2005 Masters , the flop Jack Nicklaus called the best he's ever seen at the 2012 Memorial , and the miraculous chip at the 2001 World Cup of Golf that Woods considers his best to name a few. But you'd be hard pressed to find a more difficult situation than the one Woods escaped from on Day 2 of the WGC-Dell Match Play .

RELATED: Earth's biggest optimist places bet on Tiger Woods to win the Grand Slam

After Tiger's tee shot on No. 10 found a divot in the fairway, his luck turned worse when his approach missed the green and wound up lying underneath a bush. Woods' only option was to drop to his knees and hack a left-handed shot. But by the way it turned out, one would think Tiger has been practicing this trick shot for weeks. Check it out:

IN YOUR LIFE! OK, so we won't remember this as much as that Masters shot in 2005, but like Nike then, Bridgestone probably won't mind this replay being shown a few hundred times the next few days.

RELATED: Bubba Watson puts heckler in his place at the WGC Match Play

Woods converted the par putt and nearly stole the hole from opponent Brandt Snedeker (the vagaries of match play!), who raced his birdie attempt by the hole, but made the comebacker to remain 1 up.

Woods won his first match in this event since 2012 on Wednesday. He was knocked out in the first round (under the old format) in 2013 and has not been healthy or qualified for the tournament since. While Woods notched his latest highlight on Thursday with the improbable par save, he'd probably prefer not to test his neck or back (or knees) like that again.

RELATED: Our 13 best bets to win the 2019 Masters (For now)

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS