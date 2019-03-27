Trending
Hope Springs Eternal

Earth's biggest optimist places bet on Tiger Woods to win 2019 Grand Slam



Listen, we're all for positivity and optimism and all the mumbo, jumbo your mom sends you emails about three times a week (it can't be just my mom), but even hope has its limits. Sure, every day they don't pull your Power Ball numbers, the better your odds become the next. Hell, even math says the Lions have to make a Super Bowl some day. When it comes to plunking down cold, hard cash, however, you generally want better odds than "technically it's possible," something this bettor, who took Tiger Woods to win golf's 2019 Grand Slam at Westgate Las Vegas Superbook this week, has apparently yet to learn.

Now five bucks doesn't seem like much, especially at 500-1. For the cost of a Coors Light, this hopeful Tiger stan gave themself a (very remote) shot at $2,500 actual American dollars. The problem? Only one player in the modern golf era, Bobby Jones, has completed a true Grand Slam. And before you wet yourself, we know Tiger also won four consecutive majors, but he did so across two calendar years—the patented "Tiger Slam"—which, while impressive, would not cash here. Top this delusional sundae with the fact Tiger hasn't won a major since the beginning of the Obama Administration, and this veers from savvy to sad in a heartbeat.

If you've really got the itch to throw some money at the Tiger train before it gets up to steam, though, just stick with the Masters, where at 12/1, Big Cat seems like solid value for money. As we reported back in January, anything beyond that—majors over/unders, Jack's record, even July 21st, 2019—would just be a waste of a Coors Light (ultimately a silver-lining, but you get what we're saying).

RELATED: The line at this Las Vegas sportsbook an hour before March Madness tipoff has to be seen to be believed

