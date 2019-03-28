In what he called "one of the more emotional matches of my career," Tiger Woods took down reigning Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise on Day 1 of the WGC-Match Play 3&1. Playing in his first Match Play since 2013, Woods was in control early as Wise stumbled out of the gate. But the 43-year-old had struggles of his own at the turn, and only regained the lead when Wise hit the proverbial wall coming down the stretch.

"No, we weren't playing that great today," Woods said. "We were both struggling a little bit. If this was a stroke play event, we'd be pretty far behind. But it was just trying to beat the guy in front of you and that was about it. And I was able to advance."

Still, for a guy who's advanced to Saturday just once since 2004, it was a start Woods will take.

However, Day 2 should be tougher sledding for Woods. His Thursday opponent is Brandt Snedeker. The former FedEx Cup champ is coming off a T-5 at the Players Championship, and his lights-out short game (sixth in around the green, 11th in putting) makes him a formidable foe. Sneds halved his opening match against Patrick Cantlay on Wednesday.

Woods and Snedeker are set to tee off at 12:32 p.m. ET. Golf Digest will be here to keep you up-to-date on the action from Austin.

(All times ET)

2:53 p.m. : Tiger makes a more conventional par on No. 11, hitting his tee shot to 15 feet before burning the edge for birdie. Snedeker two-putts from a similar range to remain 1 up with seven holes to play.

2:44 p.m. : Woods misses the green with his approach from a divot and looks to be absolutely dead under a bush. Not so fast! Tiger gets down on one knee and slaps a left-handed shot to four feet. Absolutely incredible. Moments later, he converts the par putt to remain 1 down. You're going to see this one a few times!

2:28 p.m. : Both Woods and Snedeker fail to convert the birdies. Snedker, 1 Up going to the back.

2:24 p.m: From the rough, Woods nearly jars his approach, his ball scooting by 10 feet or so and leaving a very makable birdie putt. Snedeker's second shot is pure, but checks up a few feet too early, bestowing 15 feet. Good chance for Tiger to even things up.

2:20 p.m. : On the ninth, Tiger's drive stays to the left and doesn't catch the slope, leaving a fickle approach. Snedeker uses the hill to his advantage, his drive down the middle and leaving just 100 yards or so left.

2:10 p.m. : Woods has a chance to stop the bleeding on No. 8. After a 325-yard drive, Woods puts his approach to 25 feet. Snedeker's approach goes way to the right, but is able to put it within 10 feet or so for a par save.

Snedeker's save is for naught, however, as Woods shows his first signs of life all day by burying the 25-footer. Snedeker's lead down to 1 Up heading to the ninth.

2:05 p.m. : Spieth is doing a number on Na, now 5 Up thru 13. Gary Woodland is also running out in front of Emiliano Grillo, 4 Up thru 11. Henrik Stenson is 3 Up thru 10 on Jason Day, while a couple of oldie-but-goodies in Phil Mickelson and Jim Furyk move their battle to the back nine with Furyk 1 Up.

1:58 p.m. : Snedeker makes a great roll from a precarious situation, a par he'll gladly take. Woods' putt, not so much, leaving it five feet short. Tiger proceeds to come nowhere close with his follow-up, giving Snedeker now a 2 Up lead heading to the eighth.

1:52 p.m. : Wind is ripping through Austin at the moment. Sneds misjudges the gust, his ball on the par-3 seventh staying to the left. It's on the green, but Sneds will have 50 feet over a few humps for his birdie.

Woods answers with a solid approach to the meat of the green...alas, the ball checks instead of hopping forward, leaving a lengthy try for Woods as well.

1:45 p.m. : From the beach, Woods blasts out to four feet or so, about as good as he could have done from there. Snedeker, who's approach reached the green, puts his to tap-in range. Seemingly all things will go all square to the seventh...except Woods misses the shorty. About as bad a putt as you'll see. Snedeker, 1 Up.

1:42 p.m. : Snedeker's approach falls harmless short and right of the green, getting a nice kick to the left. From the trees, Tiger tries to fade his second shot, but the line stays left. Camera loses the ball, although it appears to be in the greenside bunker.

1:36 p.m .: On the par-5 sixth, Woods yanks his drive to the left, but it gets a nice kick and stays to the right of the crowd. Still in the rough, but should have a look at going for the green in two. No worries about Sned's drive, as it's long and true.

1:33 p.m. : From 70 feet, Woods has a marvelous lag to a foot, which Snedeker concedes. Snedeker's eagle try is not as good, an extra two feet or so left. But he makes quick work of it, and the match moves to the sixth all squared.

1:25 p.m .: Tiger and Snedeker both go with the big stick at the drivable par-4 fifth. Woods runs his drive right up the pipe, but a little too much heat on that tamale, running past the pin to the back right of the green. Snedeker also hits a solid drive, his tee shot finishing on the front right of the green. Both have eagle putts, but advantage Sneds at the moment.

1:17 p.m. : Snedeker finds his ball but can only chip it onto the fringe, still some 30 feet away. Across the green, Woods makes a horrible attempt at birdie, leaving his 30-footer 10 feet short.

But Snedeker blows his chip well by the hole, and Tiger cleans up the remaining meat on the bone for his par. Back to all square.

1:15 p.m.: Elsewhere on the course, Jim Furyk drops an eagle to go 2 Up on Phil Mickelson thru six, Spieth moves to 4 Up thru nine, and Molinari stays 4 up thru 11 on Olesen.

1:12 p.m .: Snedeker opens the door for Tiger at the fourth, blowing his tee shot into the native area on the right side of the green. Woods again takes a conservative route, playing a trap draw through the wind to the middle of the green. A long putt is ahead, but given Snedeker's (believed) troubles, it was the right play.

1:08 p.m. : Oof. Woods blows his birdie putt eight feet by the hole. Turns out not to matter, though, as Snedeker converts his putt for the birdie to go 1 Up thru three.

1:02 p.m. : From 148 yards out, Tiger his a nice, if a tad conservative, shot on the third, leaving 25 feet or so for birdie. From the same yardage, Snedeker sticks his second to 10 feet. Chance for Sneds to make up for his miss on the first.

12:56 p.m .: Up ahead, Jordan Spieth is laying the hammer down on Kevin Na, 3 Up thru 7. Go ahead and get your Masters bets in while you can.

Woods lays a nice swing on his drive at the third, finding the right side fairway and setting up a nice approach opportunity. Snedeker sees and matches Tiger off the tee, his drive splitting the short stuff.

12:53 p.m. : Tiger puts a nice stroke, but the putt stays to the left, giving Woods a tap-in par. Snedeker's attempt never has a chance, but Woods gives him the benefit of the doubt. All squared through two.

12:49 p.m. : Woods and Sneds both find the gigantic fairway at No. 2, and while neither approach classifies as a pin-seeker, both find the safe part of the green. A pair of 25-footers await.

12:41 p.m.: A nice effort from Woods comes up just short, which Snedeker concedes. And Woods dodges a bullet, as Snedeker blows his birdie putt to the left. No blood on the first.

12:37 p.m. : From the bunker, Snedeker hits a gem to six feet. Woods finds the green as well in his approach, but it's nowhere near the pin's zip code. A good 45-50 feet remain.

12:32 p.m. : Tiger's opening drive replicates yesterday's opening smack: straight into a bunker left of the first fairway. Snedeker's drive is not any better, a quick duck hook to the left into the rough. We're off.

12:24 p.m. : Though a win won't guarantee entrance to Saturday, a loss would put Tiger behind the eight ball: of the 13 players that went 2-1 at last year's Match Play, only three advanced.

12:15 p.m. : Looking at some of the matches ahead of Woods-Sneds, Paul Casey is 2 Up thru nine on Charles Howell II, Francesco Molinari continues to be a match play beast, 4 Up thru 7 on Thorbjorn Olesen, while Jordan Spieth—who battled Billy Horschel to a draw on Wednesday—is 1 Up on Kevin Na after four holes.

12:05 p.m. : Despite a shaky showing on Wednesday, Vegas is beg on Tiger. Woods is listed at -190 today, with Snedeker coming in at +160.

