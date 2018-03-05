Watch Roger Goodell run a 5.41 40 in a really expensive suit

As the Combine rages on in the Rust Belt, the NFL's swinging [redacted] are up to their usual hi-jinx back at NYC HQ, lunching on chateaubriand while scoffing at the plight of the proletariat 90 floors below. There are some voids Pavarotti and 12,000-pound mahogany desks can't fill, however, so on Monday afternoon, NFL commissioner and consummate Man of the People Roger Goodell descended upon his probably way-too-busy-for-this-shit staff like Michael Scott on the warehouse, reinforcing his obvious everyman-ness with the Viral Sports Clip of the Day™. Don't blink or you'll miss it:

Yes, that's actually Goodell—not some mutant cyborg clone of Donald Trump or like one of the bug body snatchers from Men In Black —running a pretty damn impressive (though ultimately unofficial) 40 in a full suit with 30 cubicle dwellers watching on, praying for a maximum velocity face-slide . According to Twitter anecdote king Darren Rovell , that's only .13 tenths of a second slower than what a pre-magic-whey-powder Tom Brady ran at the 2000 Combine, perhaps the single best-worst Combine highlight of all time.