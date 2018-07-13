Watch Patrick Reed get a LOT of pot bunker practice on one hole

The good news for Patrick Reed ? He made a remarkable up-and-down from a pot bunker during the second round of the Scottish Open. The bad news? It came on his third attempt.

Reed was flying high near the top of the leader board after a Friday front-nine 31. But on Gullane Golf Club's par-3 12th, he found a pretty deep pot bunker. And making matters worse, he drew a fried-egg lie. A scary proposition for even a short-game magician like Reed.

Watch as Reed needs three hacks to find the putting surface:

That last attempt was pretty nifty, and overall, a double bogey was not the most disastrous of results. Although it dropped Reed, who was one shot out of first place on the tee, down the leader board a bit.

At least Reed's quick reflexes kept him from drawing a two-stroke penalty for making bodily contact with his golf ball after that first attempt. And at least Reed is getting plenty of pot bunker practice before heading to Carnoustie next week to try to win a second major championship of 2018.

