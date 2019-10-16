Upgrade Your Game: Nike Air Max 1G golf shoes

When it comes to finding ways to upgrade your golf game, equipment is probably the first thing that comes to mind. And rightfully so. But the small things matter, too, Hundreds of touch-ups across all aspects of your game, beyond the importance of finding the best clubfitter, will also up your game, which is why we're introducing a new segment in this effect titled 'Upgrade Your Game.' You might not think that a pair of shoes or a foam roller will lower your handicap, but you'd be surprised how much muscle recovery or a more comfortable pair of shoes matters. To that effect, we're writing about the Nike Air Max 1G golf shoes.

Switching in a new pair of golf shoes is an easy way to upgrade your game. Enhancing your style (and confidence), supporting your swing and adding some much-needed comfort are all important. For those looking for a fashion-forward look when it comes to golf shoes, Nike recently released an all-black pair of 1Gs. As a fun added detail, these black golf shoes have reflective panels on the midsole and Nike swoosh logo that makes them shine even more.

Nike Air Max 1G Black ($120)

Nike released the Air Max 1G golf shoe in February in white, gray-red and black with a white midsole. The simple styles were complemented by special-edition remixes, including a grass-covered pair, camo and even a denim version. The shoe is inspired by the 1987 iconic Tinker Hatfield design of the Air Max 1 sneaker. The shoe has since seen dozens of iterations and was a hit in the golf world once an on-course pair was made.

The defining detail that makes these golf shoes true to the original sneaker is the visible air pockets in the midsole. The Air Max sneakers were the first shoe to do so. This adds extra cushion at the heel that's felt in every step. A lightweight foam surrounds the pockets, lining the entire midsole for a comfortable-yet-stable wear. Though they're not completely waterproof, the Nike Air Max 1G golf shoe is designed with synthetic overlays to keep water out. The traction pattern on the bottom of the shoe provides an impressive amount of grip for a spikeless golf shoe.

Nike has also released the Air Max 1G golf shoes for women and in the Roshe style (available in men's, women's and junior's styles). Shop the Nike Blackout collection now:

Women's Air Max 1G ($120)

Nike Men's Roshe Golf Shoes ($80)

Nike Women's Roshe Golf Shoes ($80)

Nike Junior Roshe Golf Shoes ($60)

