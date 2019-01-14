2 hours ago

These Nike "Green Grass" golf shoes do not come with a lawnmower

Nike is remixing the Air Max 1 into a golf shoe and the designs are shockingly golf-ready
By
J23App

Over the weekend, Instagram account Sneaker News leaked Nike's newest golf shoe drop that has everyone talking. The star design features a green grass shoe with what appears to be a turf-like covering. The "grass" is complemented by a thick white midsole and throwback rubber outsole. The shoe is a remix of the iconic Air Max 1 sneaker that became popular in 1987 as the first shoe to feature visible air pockets in the midsole. The Tinker Hatfield design has been remixed in several iterations and the golf world has been waiting for a on-course version.

J23App
J23App

Nike is also dropping a classic black and a retro red, white and gray version within the collection. Further details are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Hypebeast reported the shoe will retail for $140 and be available in February.

Loading

View on Instagram

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfGifts Golf Digest editors want this holiday season …
Best In Golf13 Unique styles to try on International Sunglasses…
Best In GolfPGA Championship 2018: Billy Horschel debuts first …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection