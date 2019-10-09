Nike’s two new ADG Jordan Shoe styles add variety to one of their most popular looks

After successfully launching the first spikeless Jordan golf shoe earlier this year , the Nike ADG Golf Shoe is back with two new looks: a vibrant turquoise and a classic cement gray. The golf-ready shoe is inspired by previous non-golf shoes in the Jordan collection that bring some serious MJ style to the course.

All four colorways feature a translucent outsole, inspired by the Jordan XI Concord sneaker. The iconic Jumpman logo is visible during every moment of the golf swing and is found on the shoe in four locations—the back of the heel, the tongue, on the heel of the insole and on the bottom of the shoe.

While the first two iterations were primarily black and white, Nike released a more colorful pair in a color combination they call "Jade/Volt/Metallic White." The mostly black shoe features a stylish turquoise at the heel and on the toebox print, with hints of the shade lining the tongue and interior of the shoe.

The new gray version honors the prominent cement-elephant print that have made the line famous, inspired by the 1988 Air Jordan 3 high-top shoes designed by Tinker Hatfield. The gray shoe is ornamented with gold Jumpman logos and a high-gloss black tongue. Beyond pure style, these golf shoes have the technical elements to boot. The plush midsole and flexible outsole give a natural, barely-there feel. These spikeless shoes are great for golfers who'd prefer to sacrifice support for an ultra-lightweight wear.

