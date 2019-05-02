Nike releases first spikeless Jordan golf shoe

After much buzz in the golf and sneaker communities, Nike has released a pair of spikeless Jordan golf shoes—the Nike Golf Jordan ADG golf shoe. The low profile shoe pulls inspiration from three previous Jordan models. The cement gray elephant print is inspired by the 1988 Air Jordan 3 high-top shoes on which the iconic Jumpman logo first appeared. MJ wore the sneaker during the 1987-1988 NBA season. Designer Tinker Hatfield originally developed the elephant print at MJ's request and the motif has continued to show up in the Jordan collection since.

The positioning of the pattern at the instep of the toe box is inspired by the Air Jordan ST (top left) and the outsole design is reminiscent of the Air Jordan XI Concord (top right) with a bright, translucent lining.

The Nike Golf Jordan ADG spikeless golf shoe is available in two colorways, black and white, both paying homage to the original Air Jordan sneaker that launched in the 1980s in a Chicago Bulls' red, black and white color pallette. With MJ at the wheel, the high top shoe became wildly popular for Nike and has been remixed countless times for on and off the court. The shoe entered the golf realm when Keegan Bradley started wearing the style in 2015. Nike released the Jordan Flight Runner 2 in 2015, though it was more of a running/golf hybrid. A few months later, the brand released the Air Jordan 5, which featured a much more hoops-inspired design. Nike continued to drop Jordan iterations, though all have featured spikes, until now.

The shoe is currently available at Trendy Golf ($140) and is expected to be available at Golf Galaxy on Friday.

