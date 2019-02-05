The Nike Air Jordan 11 Concord golf shoe, inspired by its basketball origins, is landing February 15th

Shoes4 hours ago

The rumors within the shoe community are true: Nike is releasing the Air Jordan 11 Concord golf shoe, the company confirmed today. There will be limited quantities made of the basketball-inspired shoe, and it will be available for purchase Feb. 15 for $220.

nike air jordan concord.jpg

As the name suggests, the inspiration for this golf shoe comes from the Air Jordan 11 Concord basketball shoe. Aesthetically, the golf shoes are similar in color and upper materials with a lower profile. Among the basketball-inspired elements featured in the shoe is the use of Nike's React foam, first seen in Nike's basketball shoes and is also utilized in their running shoes. The foam was made for optimized cushioning while still being responsive—and of course, lightweight and stable. Nike has also found that the foam exhibited high durability in testing.

nike air jordan concord Golf 7.jpg

On the outsole, there is a combination of spikes and traction elements that are oriented in different directions to optimize traction for how your feet move during the swing.

nike air jordan Golf 3.jpg

Harold Varner III was the first to wear the shoes in a tour event, debuting them at last week's Waste Management Phoenix Open en route to his T-10 finish at TPC Scottsdale.

The shoes follow a busy stretch for Nike's footwear, having just released its Air Max 1 golf shoes, which included a limited run of the "grass-camo" model, which garnered significant buzz on social media.

