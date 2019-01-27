Nike Air Max 1 Golf shoes, including unique "grass camo" version, to drop this week after strong initial buzz

Several weeks ago, some photos and details surfaced of Nike's Air Max 1 Golf shoes without much detail —likely getting fans of the apparel brand excited for the potential of a golf version of the popular Air Max 1 style. We now have more details from Nike on its Air Max 1 line, which will include three styles of its golf product.

The most unique entry of the Air Max 1 line is the grass-camo style, inspired by the green grass of a golf course in a unique turf-like material. For those who seek a flashier option, either this option, or the company's shredded-money graphic would be ways to ensure your footwear pops on the course.

Pinterest The grass-camo entry to Nike's Air Max 1 Golf line.

Pinterest A view of the Nike Air Max 1 Golf grass-camo from the top.

Pinterest The shredded-money version of the Nike Air Max 1 Golf.

Pinterest The shredded-money theme is integrated into the rubber outsole of the Air Max 1 Golf shoe.

Pinterest The shredded-money version from the top.

Though the grass-camo and shredded-money version of the Nike Air Max 1 deservedly earned the buzz, there are more standard colorways available of the retro shoe. This sneaker is an homage to the Air Maxes designed by Tinker Hatfield and released with popularity in 1987, being the first shoe to feature visible air pockets in the midsole. Now, we have details and a release date on the golf version of the Air Max 1.

Pinterest The red, gray and white Nike Air Max 1 shoe is one colorway available.

Officials from Nike say the shoe will drop in the next few days. The retail price of the standard colorways will be $120. The green-grass camo and shredded-money version will retail for $140.

