Players 2020: Two PGA Tour caddies had an absolute fast-food feast, live to tell about it (we think)

There will be many PGA Tour pros feeling a bit queasy as they make their way to the dreaded 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass this week. But there might be a pair of PGA Tour caddies with upset stomachs at the Players for a different reason.

Geno Bonnalie and Aaron Flener, who work for Joel Dahmen and J.T. Poston, respectively, are two of the most entertaining loopers on tour. They're also two of the bravest after consuming an absolute fast-food feast from a Ponte Vedra Beach Krystal on Tuesday night. Check out this coronary-inducing spread:

I can appreciate finding a good deal, but all you can eat cheap cheeseburgers and chili dogs for $7.99? My arteries just clogged up reading that.

Not surprisingly, Flener wanted a mulligan on this questionable dinner decision shortly after:

And he noted that he carefully notes where the port-a-potties are at golf courses for such occasions:

Godspeed to these two. And if you're a caddie in the Ponte Vedra area looking for some extra work this week, keep your phone on.

