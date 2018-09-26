PGA Tour caddie uses off-season to create Oscar-level movie trailer involving his boss

The PGA Tour's short off-season has been lampooned through the years, but one caddie took advantage of the (limited) time off and created a work of art. Geno Bonnalie made a movie trailer for a fictional film he dubbed "The Quest For Employment," which features himself as well as his boss, PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen . And apparently, Bonnalie is part caddie, part Steven Spielberg, because this thing is spectacular. Have a look:

Bravo, Geno. Bravo.

Here was Dahmen's reaction:

Dahmen and Bonnalie are coming off a successful campaign in which Dahmen earned nearly $1.5 million on the PGA Tour to regain full playing privileges for the 2018-2019 season. A season that starts next week, exactly 11 days after the conclusion of the previous season.

RELATED: The 36 greatest caddies of all time

Technically, Bonnalie and Dahmen, who didn't qualify for the last two tournaments of last season, will have had nearly a month off when they return to action, but it's still a shame the off-season isn't longer like in other pro sports. We'd like to see Bonnalie have a chance to turn this into a feature-length film.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP