Tony Romo's PGA Tour debut offers up a great list of prop bets you should definitely bet on

For the second time in less than eight months, a high-profile athlete will tee it up in a professional golf event. However, unlike Stephen Curry's Web.com Tour foray, Tony Romo is taking on the PGA Tour in this week's alternate event Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Much like Curry's debut , or anything in the world for that matter, you can bet on it! Romo's rookie start has prompted a full list of prop bets that you, me and every other idiot that thought Arizona would make the Final Four can win all their money back on after a ridiculous March Madness weekend. Here's a full list of the Romo-related prop bets from BetDSI.eu:

Will Tony Romo make the cut at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship?

Yes +900

No -3000

What will Tony Romo's score be on the first hole at his first round at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship?

Birdie +275

Par -160

Bogey or worse +210

What will Tony Romo's highest score be in any round at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship?

Over 80.5

Under 80.5

What will Tony Romo's lowest score be in any round at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship?

Over 75.5

Under 75.5

What will Tony Romo's highest score be on any hole at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship?

Over 7

Under 7

What will Tony Romo's lowest score be on any hole at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship?

Over 2.5 -130

Under 2.5 +100

How many total birdies will Tony Romo make at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship?

Over 9.5

Under 9.5

How many total bogeys or worse will Tony Romo make at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship?

Over 11

Under 11

The odds for Curry and Romo are pretty similar, except for the birdie count, which is strangely high when compared to Curry's, whose over/under for total birdies was 2.5. Almost feels like that can't possibly be right... almost. Romo, who owns a +0.3 handicap, didn't exactly make birdies in bunches during his appearance in the Western Amateur last August . Curry finished with five total at the Ellie Mae Classic, and if he made the cut, likely would have gotten close to nine. Do the oddsmakers think Romo is making the cut or that he's going to make a lot of birdies and a lot of bogeys? Hmm...

Speaking of, I would say definitely bet on him missing the cut, but with -3000 odds you'd be better off betting on him making it for some value. Instead, I would HAMMER bogey or worse on his first hole at +210. Depending on where he starts, it'll be on No. 1 at Corales, a 433-yard par-4 and number-10 handicap, or he goes off No. 10, the number-3 handicap, a 496-yard par-4. Sure, Romo has played competitively before, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but this is his actual PGA Tour debut. First-tee jitters like you read about. And if he handles pressure on the first tee like he did in the fourth quarter, bogey or worse is a LOCK.

As for the over/unders on highest and lowest scores, I think the over is the move for both. As you can tell, I don't have high hopes, and I like Tony! But this is going to be a meat-grinder the likes of which he hasn't seen since January 1, 2011 at MetLife Stadium .

But remember to take all of this with a grain of salt before you bet, because I am pure fade material .

