Tiger Watch

Tony Romo declares Tiger Woods BACK during Pats-Bills game, so now it's official

By
2 hours ago
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Final Round
Harry HowPEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Tiger Woods (L) and Tony Romo (R), NFL football quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, share a laugh on the fifth hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2012 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It's been a while since Tony Romo has provided another great viral moment in the CBS booth alongside Jim Nantz. That's not to say he isn't still doing a great job, because he is, but it was always going to be tough to top his red-hot start -- when he was calling out plays before they happened and taking the lead for the call of the year... of a cat running on the field.

But on Sunday during the Patriots vs. Bills game in New England, Romo made by far our favorite declaration of the year by anyone behind a microphone, stating that Tiger Woods is indeed BACK:

If Romo is half as good at predicting Tiger's comeback as he is at predicting plays, Woods might win the Grand Slam this season.

We're not sure how this topic of conversation came up, but we're just glad it did.

Best guess is Nantz was bored calling his one millionth Patriots' smackdown of the Bills of his career that he started daydreaming about Augusta and Sunday red. Romo says the GOAT is going to make a run folks, so now it's official.

RELATED: Tiger Woods says he'll set his 2018 schedule to 'build' toward majors

