Trending
The Boys Are Back In Town

Tom Brady summons Rob Gronkowski out of retirement with a conch shell is a headline we never thought we'd write

By
2 hours ago
Divisional Round - Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots
Adam Glanzman

Well, it's been another big 24 hours in the life of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who on Tuesday afternoon pulled off the impossible AGAIN, reeling Rob Gronkowski back from retirement to mount above the fireplace next to their prize catch Tom Brady. But while all of Boston is currently dreaming up ways to wipe the city of Tampa Bay from the map (would anyone miss it?), Tom and Gronk were doing Tom and Gronk things, teaming up for one of the funniest (and only) un-retirement hype videos in sports history.

RELATED: Danny Woodhead to the Bucs? Sorry, he's too busy playing golf

As a lifelong Dolphins fan, I gotta say this sends a shiver up my spine and puts a foreboding gurgle in my stomach, but sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due, and credit is most definitely due. Seriously, we haven't seen chemistry like this since Batman met Robin.

That said, Gronk is looking a little short on fitness at the moment. Granted, it's a long run from Vegas or South Beach or wherever the hell he was holed up when Tom sounded the mythical Horn of Doom, but still there's some work to be before the big touchdown-catching doofus is in football shape. YAC concerns aside, however, we can still use this as an important teaching moment for the kids of America:

Subsisting entirely off hard seltzer for 18 months takes its tole on the human body. Try some avocado ice cream instead.

RELATED: Your team's actual 2020 NFL Draft needs

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NSFY(our)E(ars)

This is it, this is the worst two minutes of sports radio in sports radio history

an hour ago
The Boys Are Back In Town

Tom Brady summons Rob Gronkowski out of retirement with a conch shell is a headline we never...

2 hours ago
Priorities

Danny Woodhead to the Bucs? Sorry, he's too busy playing golf

3 hours ago
No Love Lost

Reggie Miller wanted no part of being interviewed for "The Last Dance," had to anyway

21 hours ago
2020 NFL Draft

NFL Draft 2020: Your team's *actual* NFL Draft needs

a day ago
The Grind

Michael Jordan's savage golf move, a savvy PGA Tour WAG promotion, and a classic (NSFW)

a day ago
New Threads

Leave it to the Chargers to be the only NFL team to crush its uniform reveal

April 21, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: There's an actual rule on when PGA Tour playoffs can go to Tuesday (and one can...

April 21, 2020
Put The Phone Down

Yannick Ngakoue starting a Twitter war with the co-owner of the Jaguars doesn't seem smart

April 20, 2020
What Could Go Wrong?

The NFL's virtual mock draft was apparently a disaster and Thursday night is looking more fun...

April 20, 2020
Betting Preview

NFL Draft 2020: Our 15 favorite prop bets with EXTREME value for this year's virtual draft

April 20, 2020
Debbie Downers

There's lots of Michael Jordan love going around, so let's remember the time he airmailed a at...

April 20, 2020
Basketball Is Like Jazz

What if we told you this Michael Scott '30 for 30' looks like the best one yet?

April 20, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Let's remember the (mostly) unsung American heroes of the Pyeongchang Olympics, because why...

April 20, 2020
Savagery

Michael Jordan bought Scottie Pippen golf clubs just so he could take all his money on the...

April 20, 2020
Celebrity Golfers

These are the best Michael Jordan golf stories we've ever heard

April 19, 2020
NSFW x100000

Porn site offers Joe Buck $1 million to announce videos, Buck has perfect response

April 17, 2020
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods finally reveals … what gum he chews during tournaments

April 17, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursHow does this high-profile golf junkie get his golf…
Golf News & ToursValentino Dixon lived with uncertainty and isolatio…
The LoopThis is it, this is the worst two minutes of sports…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved