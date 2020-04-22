Tom Brady summons Rob Gronkowski out of retirement with a conch shell is a headline we never thought we'd write

Well, it's been another big 24 hours in the life of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who on Tuesday afternoon pulled off the impossible AGAIN, reeling Rob Gronkowski back from retirement to mount above the fireplace next to their prize catch Tom Brady. But while all of Boston is currently dreaming up ways to wipe the city of Tampa Bay from the map (would anyone miss it?), Tom and Gronk were doing Tom and Gronk things, teaming up for one of the funniest (and only) un-retirement hype videos in sports history.

As a lifelong Dolphins fan, I gotta say this sends a shiver up my spine and puts a foreboding gurgle in my stomach, but sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due, and credit is most definitely due. Seriously, we haven't seen chemistry like this since Batman met Robin.

That said, Gronk is looking a little short on fitness at the moment. Granted, it's a long run from Vegas or South Beach or wherever the hell he was holed up when Tom sounded the mythical Horn of Doom, but still there's some work to be before the big touchdown-catching doofus is in football shape. YAC concerns aside, however, we can still use this as an important teaching moment for the kids of America:

Subsisting entirely off hard seltzer for 18 months takes its tole on the human body. Try some avocado ice cream instead.

