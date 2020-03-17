Trending
You Really Do Hate To See It

Inject this video of Patriots fans saying Tom Brady isn't leaving right into our veins

By
6 hours ago

It's officially official. Tom Brady is no longer a New England Patriot. You really do hate to see it, folks.

But we're not here to dance on anyone's grave, not here to rub it in or to declare the dynasty dead. Not here to high five and jump for joy and pop bottles over the inevitable Brady-Belichick breakup. It's not who we are. It's not what we're about.

RELATED: Should Tom Brady retire? Pros and cons from a hater's perspective

HAHAHAHHAHAH. Just kidding! For many (literally every other fan of every other team), this is one of the best St. Patrick's Days in recent memory (minus the whole pandemic thing). Imagine being a Jets, Bills or Dolphins fan today? You were within your rights to begin drinking an hour ago. Tom Brady can't hurt you anymore.

As for the rest of us, it's less about Brady and more about the god-awful, pompous Patriots fans who told us their sweet Tommy wouldn't dare leave New England. He'd NEVER wear another jersey. He wouldn't stop until they won 10 Super Bowls! I'm talking about these people, who are going viral on Tuesday morning for all the wrong reasons. Please, enjoy:

What a masterpiece from start to finish. "Oh, 100% resigning with the Patriots. Guaranteed." "Tom Brady's not going anywhere man. He's been here start to finish." "Put that on my mothah." "He wouldn't turn his back on the organization like that."

Such confidence, such conviction, all for naught. The best part is that this essentially confirms all the reports that were laughed at over the last few seasons (guilty!). That there was friction between Belichick, Brady and Kraft. That Brady wanted to go elsewhere to prove he can win without Belichick. That Belichick believes every player, no matter what they've done for the organization in the past, is expendable. That sooner, rather than later, it had to come to an ugly end. Deep down these "the Patriot Way" clowns didn't want to believe it, so they kept telling themselves it would never happen to cope with it. Now it's rightfully blown up in their face and everyone else should point and laugh at them over it.

RELATED: Even Tom Brady is jealous of Phil Mickelson's calves

