Tom Brady is officially OUT in New England (Ben Affleck was right)

If you thought our current timeline was weird already, it just got a WHOLE lot weirder. Tom Brady will no longer play for the New England Patriots.

On Tuesday morning, the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback made the announcement via Twitter, stating that his football journey "will take place elsewhere," confirming what many had suspected this offseason. "FOREVER A PATRIOT" read the tweet, which included a picture of his full statement:

In a second tweet, which read "LOVE YOU PATS NATION," he thanked the fanbase:

On Monday, the latest odds for which team would land Brady were released, and a surprising team emerged as the new favorite: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second favorite was the New England Patriots at +110. Hope nobody made that bet.

Now that the speculation over whether or not he's leaving is over, it's now all about what team signs him. The L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers all appear to be in play as well. The Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys all have 50-1 odds to scoop up TB12.

What we do know? Ben Affleck was right. Not sure that's a good thing but it's true.

