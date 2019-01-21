Tiger Woods paired with Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau at Torrey Pines, other featured groups revealed

Tiger Woods ' 2019 debut will have a familiar setting, but feature an unfamiliar pairing.

The PGA Tour announced on Monday the 14-time major champ will be paired at this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines with Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau on Thursday and Friday. Although, both players have climbed into the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking, neither have ever played an official round with Woods before.

But while we know with whom Woods, an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines, will play the first two rounds, we still don't know when he'll tee it up. The tour announced four featured groups including this one, but tee times and the rest of the pairings won't be made available until Tuesday afternoon.

Depending on their tee times, the four featured groups will either be a part of Golf Channel's 3-7 p.m. ET window on Thursday on Friday, or fans can watch on PGA Tour Live. The tour's video streaming service is doubling its coverage this year, something we spoke to PGA Tour Live host John Swantek on last week's Golf Digest Podcast .

The other three featured groups are Rory McIlroy-Adam Scott-Jason Day, Rickie Fowler-Jon Rahm-Brandt Snedeker, and World No. 1 Justin Rose-Jordan Spieth-Billy Horschel. While the Farmers Insurance Open features a stout field, noticeably absent is Phil Mickelson. The San Diego native, who finished runner-up at last week's Desert Classic , is skipping his hometown event for the first time in 29 years .

Woods last appeared at the Hero World Challenge in December, finishing 17th in the 18-man field. His last official PGA Tour start was his victory at the Tour Championship in September, his first win in more than five years and the 80th of his career. Woods has won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines seven times in addition to his epic 2008 U.S. Open victory at the seaside course.

