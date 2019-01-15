Golf Digest Podcast2 hours ago

John Swantek on the growth of PGA Tour Live, keeping his voice in shape, and that time he broke news of the NFL's biggest trade

Golf fans are used to John Swantek's presence across a variety of platforms, but they're going to see and hear the longtime digital voice of the PGA Tour even more in 2019. As host of PGA Tour Live, the tour's streaming video service that will more than double its hours of coverage this year across 28 tournaments, Swantek's play-by-play duties have grown with the amount of live action available to consumers. And he's eager to usher in this exciting new chapter of a career that began in radio in upstate New York.

We caught up with John on the Golf Digest Podcast as PGA Tour Live kicks back into gear for this week's Desert Classic to discuss the changing media landscape, how he keeps his voice in shape, and the crazy story of how he broke the news of arguably the biggest trade in NFL history. Also, Sam Weinman and Hally Leadbetter joined me to chat about Matt Kuchar's resurgence, Ho-sung Choi's Pebble Beach invite, and one of the greatest ball-striking rounds in PGA Tour history. Please have a listen:

