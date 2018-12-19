PGA Tour6 hours ago

PGA Tour Live to be available on Amazon Prime, NBC Sports Gold in 2019

On Monday the PGA Tour announced that its PGA Tour Live subscription video service was moving to NBC Sports' streaming channel, NBC Sports Gold. However, that won't be the only direct-to-consumer portal for golf viewers in 2019.

Amazon released a statement on Wednesday that it too had acquired PGA Tour Live rights for next season, with customers having the option to subscribe through the Prime Video Channels platform. This follows Amazon's purchase of the NBA's League Pass experience last week, as the e-commerce giant—which already offers select NFL games—delves further into sports broadcasting.

As for PGA Tour Live, the tour announced during Monday's partnership with NBC Sports that coverage will be doubled in 2019, with over 870 hours from 28 tournaments next campaign (not including majors). Other highlights in the updated package include:

-- Speed rounds, which will let fans watch condensed rounds from players in featured groups.
-- One-hour recap shows from the week that was.
-- An expanded use of statistics during coverage.

“The demand and growth of PGA Tour Live has been incredible since we launched in 2015,” said Rick Anderson, chief media officer of the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour Live is now available for $9.99 per month or $64.99 per season. On NBC Sports Gold there's an early-bird special for $49.99 until the start of the Desert Classic.

