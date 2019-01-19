PGA Touran hour ago

Phil Mickelson snaps a 28-year streak with surprising schedule tweak

By
Phil Mickelson hits his approach shot on the ninth hole fairway during the second round of the 2019 Desert Classic.
Keyur KhamarPhil Mickelson hits his approach shot on the ninth hole fairway during the second round of the 2019 Desert Classic.

Many golf fans are surprised to see Phil Mickelson's name atop the leader board through two rounds of the Desert Classic following the 48-year-old claiming he was rusty on the eve of his first start of 2019. But even more people will be surprised to not see the five-time major champ teeing it up next week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

RELATED: "Rusty" Phil Mickelson fires opening 60 at Desert Classic

Following a second-round 68 that kept Mickelson in the lead, the San Diego native announced he wouldn't play in his hometown event, snapping a 28-year run of playing in the annual PGA Tour stop at Torrey Pines.

Mickelson's decision was certainly influenced by the tour's more condensed schedule. Including this week, Mickelson will still play four out of six weeks, skipping Torrey Pines and the Genesis Open, which he didn't list in his tweet. But one particular tournament he mentioned prompted a fun back-and-forth with Justin Thomas:

Mickelson, a three-time Farmers Insurance Open winner, also said after last year's Ryder Cup that he would avoid tournaments with thick rough, something that traditionally tests players at Torrey Pines.

"And I'm 48. I'm not going to play tournaments with rough like that anymore, it's a waste of my time," Mickelson said at the Safeway Classic after his poor showing for Team USA in Paris. "I'm going to play courses that are playable and that I can play aggressive, attacking, make a lot of birdies, style of golf I like to play."

Courses like La Quinta Country Club, where Mickelson fired that 12-under-par 60 on Thursday.

Despite Mickelson's absence, the Farmers Open Field will be stout. Among those committed to play next week are World No. 1 Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, and seven-time champ Tiger Woods, who will be making his 2019 debut.

RELATED: Why Phil Mickelson might be done putting with the flagstick in

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursFantasy Golf Podcast: Tiger Woods prop bets and our…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods to make 2019 PGA Tour debut at Torrey P…
Golf News & ToursHow Jason Day and Alex Noren took down Tiger Woods …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection