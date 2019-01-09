Trending
Quotable

Patton Kizzire compares his first round playing with Tiger Woods to a "first date"

By
2 hours ago

One of the coolest parts of Tiger Woods' comeback season last year were all the connections he made with young players, in particular, their reactions to playing with the 14-time major champ for the first time. Photos were taken, autographs were signed, and memories were made. One golfer who got paired with Woods for the first time was Patton Kizzire, who put his own funny spin on the experience.

RELATED: The Top 10 buzzworthy golf moments of 2018

"I mean, I'll feel more comfortable next time I play with him," Kizzire said at his Tuesday press conference ahead of this week's Sony Open. "I had a funny Instagram post after I played with him. I don't know if anybody saw it, but I said, It was like a first date with Tiger. I was pretty nervous, but soon I'll be farting in front of him."

OK then. . . That prompted a follow-up question from a golf writer that they just don't teach you in journalism school.

Will he fart in front of you?

"Probably," Kizzire responded jokingly (we think). "No, No, it would be . . . He was really cool. We talked about dogs, kids, boats, you know, all kinds of stuff. He was really cool."

Nice job changing the subject, Patton. Anyway, here's the Instagram Kizzire mentioned after he and Woods were paired for the first two rounds of last year's Honda Classic:

Loading

View on Instagram

And he mentioned farting again. Hmm. It's not the first time Tiger's flatulence has been brought up. Rumor has it, he and David Feherty like to break wind when they're inside the ropes together, something the NBC/Golf Channel funnyman discussed on the Golf Digest Podcast in 2017.

THE GRIND: Golf's controversial new rule & a PGA Tour petition you need to sign now

In any event, Kizzire won't have to worry about whether to pass gas in front of Tiger when he attempts to defend his Sony Open title. But Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed, Kizzire's playing partners the first two rounds, might want to be prepared.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Video

This is it, the greatest home run in the history of baseball

an hour ago
Always Be Gaming

Kansas City news copter outs people playing Mario Kart on Kauffman Stadium scoreboard

an hour ago
Quotable

Patton Kizzire compares his first round playing with Tiger Woods to a "first date"

2 hours ago
Call 1-800-GAMBLER

It should be illegal to lose a bet like many lost Kentucky -13.5 on this stupid buzzer beater

3 hours ago
Frequent Flyer Miles

The cheapest golf trips you can score with JetBlue's Big Winter Sale

20 hours ago
The Grind

Golf’s controversial new rule, a pair of tour pro marriage proposals, and a petition you need...

a day ago
Rough Night

Justin Thomas lost his mind on Twitter as Alabama got drilled in the National Championship...

January 8, 2019
Vigilante Justice

UFC fighter Polyana Viana beats robber to pulp, puts him in chokehold until police arrive

January 7, 2019
Bounced Out

The 9 cruelest ricochets in sports history

January 7, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Don't let your child grow up to be an NFL kicker

January 7, 2019
Sentry Tournament of Champions

Golf Channel's Jim Mackay on how Phil Mickelson's superstition changed numbers

January 6, 2019
Oops

Uber driver picks up Melvin Gordon, talks football with Melvin Gordon, has no idea it's Melvin...

January 5, 2019
Keep Your Eyes Peeled

Davis Love III offers free BBQ (among other things) for help recovering son's stolen truck

January 5, 2019
Say What Now?

Switzerland coach Christian Wohlwend outdid himself with this hilariously questionable quote

January 5, 2019
Building A House

LaVar Ball shows off silky jump shot...just kidding he bricked or airballed seven in a row

January 5, 2019
Weird News

Burger King bathroom survivor sues after having free lifetime Whopper privileges taken away

January 4, 2019
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley's latest "guarantee" would bring great joy to Golden State Warriors haters

January 4, 2019
The Great Flagstick Wars

The internet's best reactions to Bryson DeChambeau putting with the pin in

January 4, 2019
Related
The LoopThe Grind: Patrick Reed rallies, Holly Sonders sizz…
The LoopFantasy Golf Podcast: Jimmy Walker or Jordan Spieth…
The LoopThe Grind: Zach attacks (again), Lindsey gets hurt …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection