Tiger Woods' Masters odds take a hit after rough week, now just a co-favorite to win at Augusta National

Tiger Woods remains a favorite to win the 2019 Masters, but he now has company at the top of Westgate Las Vegas Superbook's board.

Following a poor performance at the Hero World Challenge in which Woods, the tournament host, finished 17th in the 18-man field, Westgate downgraded him from 10-to-1 odds at Augusta National to 12-1. The 14-time major champ is now a co-favorite with Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose.

Woods is a four-time time Masters champ, but hasn't slipped on the green jacket since 2005. Spieth matched Woods' Masters scoring record during his 2015 win, and has four top-three finishes in five starts at Augusta National.

Rose is currently highest-ranked of the three at No. 2. The Brit is fractions of a point off the top spot , which he has already held at three different points since September, but is currently owned by Brooks Koepka.

Speaking of Koepka, the three-time major champ and reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year is part of a foursome at 14-to-1 odds. Koepka is joined by fellow major winners to have held the No. 1 spot, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, and Justin Thomas.

Rickie Fowler is next at 16-1, followed by Jon Rahm, fresh off his four-shot win at the Hero , at 18-1.

Two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tony Finau, who moved into the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time with his runner-up in the Bahamas, all check in at 25-to-1 odds. Defending Masters champ Patrick Reed is 30-1, while reigning British Open champ Francesco Molinari is 40-1. Three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson is 50-1.

Woods got as high as a 9-to-1 favorite following his win at the Tour Championship in September, but has struggled since. He lost all four of his matches at the Ryder Cup, fell to Phil in "The Match ," and nearly finished dead last in his tournament this past weekend. Woods isn't expected to tee it up again until the Farmers Insurance Open in late January.

