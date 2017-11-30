Tiger Woods Updates: The latest on Tiger's comeback at the 2017 Hero World Challenge

No more countdowns . No more speculation. Tiger Woods is finally playing for real on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge after a nearly 10-month layoff. And we'll be following every step, swing and (hopefully not) flinch from the 14-time major in the first round from the Bahamas. Before Tiger tees it up with Justin Thomas at 12:05 ET, get caught up on the 10-month timeline that brought Woods to this position . Other items of interest are Matt Rudy's piece on what swing instructors will be looking for from Tiger, a review of Woods' pro-am performance from our man on the ground, Brian Wacker, and, of course, a full list of Tiger prop bets for this week and beyond. Happy Tiger Day, everyone! And remember to keep it here for the latest scores, news, and highlights.

2:15 Woods makes a bounceback birdie on the par-4 10th, converting a 10-footer after a nice approach shot from the fairway. He's back to two under par on the day.

2:00: Woods makes a sloppy bogey on the par-5 ninth, his first of the day. After hitting two great shots, Woods chunked another chip and then three-putted from the fringe. Still, a one-under 35 is a nice start. And even Graeme McDowell, who was skeptical of Brad Faxon's claim that Woods was outdriving Dustin Johnson on half the holes, seems to have come around.

1:46: After finding the front of the green on the par-3 8th with a 4-iron, Woods drains a 30-footer for his second birdie of the day.

After his second fist pump of the day, he's two under heading to the par-5 ninth.

1:37: After a long delay due to a wild Justin Thomas tee shot, Woods settles for par on the drivable par-4 seventh a day after eagling the hole in the pro-am. Woods found a greenside bunker with his tee shot, but hit a mediocre sand shot to 20 feet and two-putted to stay at one under. Thomas wound up chipping in, but for bogey, to drop to one over.

1:20: It's Bo Jackson's 55th birthday, but even Bo knows today is Tiger Day:

1:15: Woods lips out a 20-footer for birdie on the par-5 sixth hole, but makes the short comebacker to stay at one under. Woods found a bunker off the tee, but gave a club twirl after hitting his second shot back to the fairway on the long hole that was playing even longer into the wind.

1:00: Woods two-putts from about 50 feet on the par-3 fifth hole to stay at one under. And if you think you're the only person paying close attention to Tiger's round, you're not. Check out these tweets from two of the world's most famous athletes:

Yes it is, Steph. Yes it is.

12:48: If you guessed we'd see Tiger's first big fist pump on the fourth hole, you were correct! Woods chunked his third shot on the par 4, but he drained a 20-footer from the fringe to stay at one under.

12:35: Woods hits a nice lag putt to set up a tap-in birdie to get to one under through three holes. It's a pretty good start for someone who hasn't played competitively in 301 days.

12:30: After another bomb off the tee, Woods unleashes a laser 2-iron approach on the par-5 third. "Be good," he says. And it is. Woods' ball settles about 30 feet from the hole to set up an eagle attempt.

Swagger. Back.

12:25: Woods hits it to about 15 feet again on the 180-yard, par-3 second. He also narrowly misses left on his birdie putt again. Two holes. Two stress-free pars. We're not sure if Woods is satisfied, but we'll take it.

12:15: After out-driving playing partner Justin Thomas by a good margin, Woods hits a nice approach to about 15 feet below the hole. Woods' attempt just slides by, but he taps in for a solid opening par. Here's Woods' approach and putt:

12:05: And. . . we're off! Tiger Woods' opening tee shot finds. . . the fairway! (After an incredibly fortunate bounce.)

12:00 p.m.: We are five minutes from Tiger Woods' opening tee shot. Speaking of which, you can bet on whether he'll hit the fairway or not. Here's the line from BookMaker.eu:

Will Tigers Woods hit fairway on first round tee shot on Hole No. 1 of 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes -160 No +130

And here's the line on what score he'll post on his opening hole:

Tiger Woods score on Hole No. 1 during first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge

Birdie +250 Par -120 Bogey or worse +160

11:22 a.m.: Since there's not much going on until Woods tees off, here's a look at the weather forecast for the rest of the day and week:

A little breezy, but overall, looks pretty good. The Bahamas seems like a decent spot, eh?

11:19 a.m.: Try to stay calm, people, but. . .

Is this a sign of things to come?! Probably not. But it's not a bad sign, either.

11:15 a.m.: So there's still a countdown. . . At least, for a few more minutes. . .

How about Tiger's outfit by the way? Going with the white belt is a pretty bold move. Discuss among yourselves. . .

8:00 a.m.: Looks like Tiger is ready:

