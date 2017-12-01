Vegas slashes Tiger Woods' Masters odds after Friday's fantastic front nine, makes him one of the favorites

Well, that was quick. Tiger Woods went from a Masters long shot to one of the favorites on Friday. And all it took was nine holes.

Shortly after Tiger made the turn with a five-under 31 during his second round at the Hero World Challenge, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook slashed Woods' odds for the 2018 Masters. Here's the update from Westgate manager and golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman:

So much for that sneaky value bet on Tiger that you were planning.

Sherman added that Woods' price has been driven down by the "massive support" he's been getting from bettors since Thursday when Woods opened with 69. It was Woods' first official round in nearly 10 months and his first since undergoing a fourth back surgery in April.

At 15/1, that pulls Woods even with Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, tied for the fifh-best odds in the field. Only Jordan Spieth (7/1), Dustin Johnson (9/1), Rory McIlroy (12/1) and Justin Thomas (12/1) have better odds. At least, until Tiger's next nine holes.

