Tiger Woods prop bets: Will Woods win, withdraw or retire this week? You can bet on it all

There have been rave reviews and a slew of encouraging videos, but Tiger Woods is still the long shot to win at this week’s Hero World Challenge. And it’s not even close.

Initially installed at 50-to-1 odds to win the Bahamas event he’s hosting, Woods has only inched up to a 45-to-1 price days before the tournament starts, according to BookMaker . Charley Hoffman has the next worst odds in the 18-man field at 33/1.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas and three-time major champ Jordan Spieth are all co-favorites at 6/1. Woods played with Johnson and President Donald Trump on Friday, drawing a glowing endorsement from the fourth member of the group, Brad Faxon. The eight-time PGA Tour winner said Woods “looked great” and that he out drove DJ on half of the approximate 10 holes on which they both hit driver.

Woods’ odds to finish in the top 5 at the Hero World Challenge have also improved slightly from 6/1 to +485 (Risk $100 to win $485). However, BookMaker still gives Woods a better chance of finishing dead last in the event (+329).

Here’s a rundown of the rest of the Tiger Woods prop bets being offered by BookMaker (The number with a minus sign in front is the favorite outcome). And there are a lot to choose from:

Will Tiger Woods announce retirement from professional golf before January 1, 2019?

Yes +248 No -311

How many PGA Tour/European Tour events will Tiger Woods compete in during 2018 calendar year?

Over 5.5 (-193) Under 5.5 (+144)

How many majors will Tiger Woods compete in during 2018 calendar year?

Over 2.5 (+118) Under 2.5 (-143)

Will Tiger Woods win a PGA Tour/European Tour event prior to January 1, 2019?

Yes +300 No -2400

Tiger Woods best finish during 2018 calendar year (minimum playing field of 100)

Over 18.5 (-140) Under 18.5 (+109)

How many cuts will Tiger Woods make during 2018 calendar year? (minimum playing field of 100)

Over 2.5 (-175) Under 2.5 (+131)

Tiger Woods Official World Golf Ranking on January 1, 2019

Over 1180.5 (+130) Under 1180.5 (-160)

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during any professional tournament prior to January 1, 2019?

Yes -615 No +408

Will Tiger Woods undergo back surgery in 2018?

Yes +130 No -160

Will Tiger Woods shoot 80 or worse in a round in 2018?

Yes -130 No +100

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during the 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes +287 No -360

Tiger Woods finishing position at 2017 Hero World Challenge

1st +2712 2nd +1584 3rd +1303 4th-10th +320 11th-17th -160 18th +281

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 5 at the 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes +485 No -1035

Will Tiger Woods finish last (18th) at 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes +329 No -463

Will Tigers Woods hit fairway on first round tee shot on Hole No. 1 of 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes -160 No +130

Tiger Woods score on Hole No. 1 during first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge

Birdie +250 Par -120 Bogey or worse +160

How many birdies will Tiger Woods record in the first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Over 2.5 (-226) Under 2.5 (+174)

How many bogeys or worse will Tiger Woods record in the first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Over 3.5 (-164) Under 3.5 (+125)

Tiger Woods highest score on any hole during 2017 Hero World Challenge

Over 6.5 (-136) Under 6.5 (+102)

Tiger Woods 18-hole score during first round of 2017 Hero World Challenge

Over 72.5 (+114) Under 72.5 (-140)

Tiger Woods highest 18-hole score during any round of 2017 Hero World Challenge

Over 75.5 (-110) Under 75.5 (-119)

Tiger Woods lowest 18-hole score during any round of 2017 Hero World Challenge

Over 69.5 (-107) Under 69.5 (-123)

Interestingly, the odds of Woods retiring before Jan. 1, 2019 have basically stayed the same in the past month. As somber of a possibility as that seems, though, it makes sense. After all, Woods looked great at last year’s Hero World Challenge and yet he only made it through three more competitive rounds before shutting it down again and undergoing a fourth back surgery.

But if you're thinking of betting on what Woods does this week, know that he shot 73-65-70-76 at this event last year after a similar long layoff. And despite only finishing 15th of 17 players, he did lead the field with 24 birdies. Backing Woods -- and his back -- is certainly a risky proposition, but that over 2.5 birdies and under 69.5 still looks pretty tempting. . .

