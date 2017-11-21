Gamblers have faith in Tiger Woods' comeback, according to Las Vegas 2018 major odds

Tiger Woods, following a 10-month layoff, is set to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge. Aside from slow-motion video posts, the public hasn't seen the 14-time major winner in action since his haggard showing in Dubai. Not that this has stopped fans from buying into his comeback effort, according to the wise men in the desert.

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook released its odds for a player to win a major in 2018. For a guy who hasn't captured one of golf's crown jewels since 2008, Sin City is bullish on Woods' prospects this campaign, giving the 41-year-old a 20-to-1 figure:

Sure, these numbers are a reflection of the habits and movement of the gambling community. Still, will Vegas get that much action on Tiger when he hasn't even played in a major since 2015? (Thinking) You're right, people are going to jump all over that.

Other players of note: Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson at 3-2, Rory McIlroy boasting 5-2 odds, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm searching for their first major at 7-2, and Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed at 12-1.

Aside from Augusta National, this year's majors are at Shinnecock Hills (U.S. Open), Carnoustie (British) and Bellerive (PGA).

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS