Legendary Loopers12 minutes ago

Tiger Woods' caddie, Joe LaCava, set to receive a special honor of his own

By
joe lacava and tiger 2019 Masters
J.D. Cubanduring the third round of the 2019 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Throughout his three-plus decades as a caddie, Joe LaCava has always shared the glory with his bosses. That changes Wednesday night.

RELATED: The time Joe LaCava paid a heckler to leave a tournament

On the eve of the BMW Championship, LaCava, the current looper for Tiger Woods, will be inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame, which is run by the Western Golf Association. Then on Thursday, he'll be back to work as Woods tries to extend his season in the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event.

Loading

View on Instagram

Of course, no matter how this week plays out, it's been a successful season for this duo, who shared one of golf's all-time greatest victories at the Masters in April. LaCava, who started working with Woods in 2011, had stuck through some difficult years while Woods was plagued with a variety of injuries.

RELATED: The 36 greatest caddies of all time

"It meant a lot to me," Woods told ESPN.com in May. "Joe could have left and had pretty much any bag that was available, his reputation is that solid. But he didn't. He hung in there with me. Joe's a great person and very loyal, and I appreciate it."

Woods shared a similar sentiment with a text to LaCava following that Masters win, except he added, "I love you like a brother."

LaCava, 55, began his career as a caddie by working for his cousin, Ken Green. He won another Masters while on Fred Couples' bag and had caddied for Dustin Johnson before taking the Tiger job.

"I’ll just tell them how incredible it was,” LaCava told the Caddie Network when asked about telling his grandkids someday about the 2019 Masters, “and how great a spot I was fortunate to see some amazing golf over the years with Tiger."

Sounds like Tiger feels pretty fortunate for their partnership as well.

RELATED: PGA Tour caddie has perfect reaction to being paired with Tiger

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods' caddie, Joe LaCava, set to receive a s…
Golf News & ToursBryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka meet again abou…
Golf News & ToursRory McIlroy hopes he won't need a police escort th…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection