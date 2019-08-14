Tiger Woods' caddie, Joe LaCava, set to receive a special honor of his own

Throughout his three-plus decades as a caddie, Joe LaCava has always shared the glory with his bosses. That changes Wednesday night.

On the eve of the BMW Championship, LaCava, the current looper for Tiger Woods, will be inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame , which is run by the Western Golf Association. Then on Thursday, he'll be back to work as Woods tries to extend his season in the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event.

Of course, no matter how this week plays out, it's been a successful season for this duo, who shared one of golf's all-time greatest victories at the Masters in April . LaCava, who started working with Woods in 2011, had stuck through some difficult years while Woods was plagued with a variety of injuries.

"It meant a lot to me," Woods told ESPN.com in May . "Joe could have left and had pretty much any bag that was available, his reputation is that solid. But he didn't. He hung in there with me. Joe's a great person and very loyal, and I appreciate it."

Woods shared a similar sentiment with a text to LaCava following that Masters win , except he added, "I love you like a brother."

LaCava, 55, began his career as a caddie by working for his cousin, Ken Green. He won another Masters while on Fred Couples' bag and had caddied for Dustin Johnson before taking the Tiger job.

"I’ll just tell them how incredible it was,” LaCava told the Caddie Network when asked about telling his grandkids someday about the 2019 Masters, “and how great a spot I was fortunate to see some amazing golf over the years with Tiger."

Sounds like Tiger feels pretty fortunate for their partnership as well.

