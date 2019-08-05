PGA Tour caddie has the perfect reaction to finding out his player is paired with Tiger Woods in tournament

J.T. Poston's life changed forever on Sunday with his first PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship. But things are about to get even crazier for the 26-year-old come Thursday.

Fresh off his breakthrough victory in which he became the first player since Lee Trevino to collect a tour title while not making a single bogey for an entire tournament, Poston learned he'll play with Tiger Woods for the first two rounds of this week's Northern Trust, the first of three FedEx Cup Playoff events. Talk about getting thrust into the spotlight.

And Poston's caddie, Aaron Flener , had the perfect reaction when he found out about the pairing with the 15-time major champ:

At least, we're assuming Aaron is talking about Tiger and not the third member of the Thursday-Friday group, Scott Piercy. Sorry, Scott.

In any event, good luck this week, J.T. And try to stay calm, Aaron.

