Trending
Fails

This Janet Jackson Jeopardy whiff might be the worst response in game show history

By
5 hours ago

From time to time, we make fun of Jeopardy contestants for giving bad responses. It's funny, of course, because all these people are much smarter than us, but we take the opportunity to jump on them, usually because they don't know as much as we do about sports. You know, the most important subject.

RELATED: The Jeopardy GOAT tournament was absolutely electric

On last night's show, it wasn't sports, but pop culture, that created the latest in what could be a series titled, "This is it, this is the worst Jeopardy response ever." We're sure Alwin Hui is a smart guy, but this was just brutal.

Let's start with the clue in the category "Billboard Music Awards":

As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took "Control" & took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade.

This is actually a five-part clue. 1.) The 2018 Icon Award winner; 2.) The person has therefore been around for a long time; 3.) It's a she; 4.) She sings a song called "Control"; 5.) She hasn't done a live TV performance in a long time. And as if that wasn't enough, contestants were then shown a sixth clue in the form of a video about said person. Said person, by the way, is obviously Janet Jackson. Yet Alwin somehow managed to respond with this:

Ariana Grande?! We've seen some doozies through the year, but wow.

For starters, Ariana is only 27 years younger than Janet and probably a few decades away from winning something called the Icon Award. Also, Ariana going nearly a decade without a live TV performance would bring her back to her teens. Oh yeah, Janet also happens to be the sister of the freaking KING of Pop. Seriously, Alwin, wake up. You're talking about one of Tiger Woods' favorites here!

Loading

View on Instagram

Anyway, Alwin didn't win on Wednesday so he will not go down as a Jeopardy icon. He will, however, be remembered for this iconic bad response.

RELATED: This latest Jeopardy sports fail will be tough to top

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tall Tales

Real, fake or somewhere in between, this is the greatest baseball story ever told

an hour ago
Fails

Thomas Bjorn breaks glass door, proves that no one should hit golf balls indoors

an hour ago
Just Keep Swinging

Man whiffs seven straight times before hitting ball an inch, is in our thoughts and prayers

2 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

John Smoltz fondly recalls an all-time 18th hole collapse by an Atlanta Braves teammate

3 hours ago
Breakups Are Hard

Boston mayor says he would have "looked the other way" on Tom Brady tossing balls in the park,...

4 hours ago
Fails

This Janet Jackson Jeopardy whiff might be the worst response in game show history

5 hours ago
Gambling

From Tiger Woods club twirls to Peyton Manning bombs, The Match has a Super Bowl-like list of...

a day ago
Don't Play With Me Coach

7th-round Seattle Seahawks pick Stephen Sullivan had an all-time reaction to being drafted

April 29, 2020
Pray 4 Jameis

The list of quarterbacks making more money than Jameis Winston next season is stunning

April 29, 2020
False Hope

Does this NCAA news mean NCAA Football is coming back? Probably not, but we can dream

April 29, 2020
Can't Keep An Old Dog Down

Want to feel old? Manny Ramirez is planning a baseball comeback . . . at 47

April 29, 2020
These Guys Are Good

Rory McIlroy shares video of him hitting golf balls for first time since quarantine, is still

April 28, 2020
GOAT

Charles Barkley adds the latest legendary golf story to Michael Jordan's resume on 'Coffee...

April 28, 2020
NSFWFH

Graphic new images of Alex Smith's leg injury prove he is the toughest SOB in football

April 28, 2020
The Grind

Brooks Koepka's girlfriend butchers his hair, Tom Brady trash talks Tiger and the weirdest...

April 28, 2020
Mental Warfare

What if golf had "Jordan rules" ?

April 28, 2020
Love Stinks

Shrine to Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler appears outside Cavallari's Chicago store

April 28, 2020
Shake and Takes

Bill Simmons doesn't think Dennis Rodman, former most interesting man in the world, is very...

April 27, 2020
Related
The LoopReal, fake or somewhere in between, this is the gre…
The LoopThomas Bjorn breaks glass door, proves that no one …
Golf News & ToursAdam Hadwin says he 'might rethink playing' if play…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved