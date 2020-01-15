Trending
Must-see TV

Jeopardy GOAT Day 4: Ken Jennings beats James Holzhauer in the most stunning way imaginable

By
4 hours ago

In a week that included four NFL playoff games and an NCAA National Championship between two undefeated teams, Jeopardy GOAT provided the most dramatic conclusion to an athletic competition. What? They're standing. And buzzing.

Seriously, whether you count Jeopardy as a sport or not, this tournament featuring the game's three biggest legends more than lived up to the hype. It was a brainiac battle pitting Goliath vs. Goliath vs. Goli—well, David. Brad Rutter had a tough time out there. But even he provided some great moments on Tuesday night, including the best response in Final Jeopardy.

Yes, Alex Trebek is the best, and the longtime Jeopardy host who was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year, made no announcement regarding his future. As for who deserves the Greatest of All Time title for playing the popular game show, though, another clear winner emerged in Ken Jennings. But James Holzhauer sure didn't make it easy with a late rally that set up one of the most dramatic reveals in TV history.

MORE JEOPARDY GOAT: Ken Jennings wins, James Holzhauer roasts Brad Rutter

Let's quickly back up to the beginning of what turned out to be the final episode of this special event. Jennings, who led two matches (each episode consists of one match comprised of two cumulative games) to one over Holzhauer entering Day 4, looked like he had things wrapped up with his staggering all-in bet ("I want royalties!" Holzhauer exclaimed when Jennings mimicked his chip-shoving move) in the Final Jeopardy of Game 1 to take a commanding lead of more than 30,000 points.

I'll take runaways for $1,200, Alex, right? Wrong.

Jeopardy James wasn't finished. He clawed his way back in Game 2 then gave himself a golden opportunity with a late Daily Double in Double Jeopardy. Suddenly, his fate was in his hands. Double up again, and he'd tie up the first-to-three-matches tournament at two apiece. Get Final Jeopardy wrong, and go home. Here's how the drama unfolded:

Absolutely riveting. Absolutely stunning. I thought for sure James had that one judging by his reaction, but it wasn't meant to be. To put it in sports terms for this Vegas sports gambler, he had a wide open 3-pointer for the win to send this to a deciding game. . . and missed. To put in perspective how rare this was, Holzhauer only missed one Final Jeopardy during his incredible 32-game winning streak last year. That's 97 percent. So forget the 3-pointer analogy, this was a bigger lock than a Steph Curry free throw. Like I said, stunning.

That one prior miss didn't come when he finally lost to librarian Emma Boettcher, but there was an unusual connection. The Final Jeopardy category that night? Shakespeare's Time. The final category last night? Shakespeare's Tragedies. In other words, this is the real Shakespeare Curse.

When it was all over, Jennings, who seemed as shocked as anyone, heaped praise on his two competitors.

Seriously, I joke about Rutter getting run off the podium in this event, but his amazing record speaks for himself. It's just weird how outclassed he was in these four matches. To the point where he became the butt of many jokes, including this savage dagger from James during the final episode:

Good lord, that was brutal. But Jeopardy James handled defeat with class, congratulating Ken and, yes, Brad on Twitter after:

Which, unfortunately, means I'm going to have to make another video since this one isn't accurate anymore. . .

Amazingly, this was the first Jeopardy tournament Jennings has ever won despite his Joe DiMaggioesque 74-game winning streak in 2004. To keep the sports analogies going, he had similar regular season/postseason splits to Clayton Kershaw. But now he has won a big one. Check that, the big one. No one can ever question Ken's clutchness again, and he won $1 million for his efforts while Holzhauer and Rutter each took home $250,000.

It sure does, Ken. Of course, this competition was about a lot more than the money. What an exciting contest. Who knew learning stuff could be so much fun?! Anyway, it's too bad it ended before it had to (ABC must be upset too considering the incredible TV ratings), but viewers certainly got a deserving champ:

As Jennings said after, "And may Alex Trebek host 1,000 years!" Amen, Ken. But when Trebek does step aside, it would be hard to think of a better replacement than the Jeopardy GOAT himself.

RELATED: Alex Trebek hilariously roasts contestants for their lack of football knowledge

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Jacked Up

Mike Vrabel, a gigantic former NFL linebacker, got absolutely CRUNCHED by this referee

an hour ago
Shots Fired

Did Bryson DeChambeau talk smack about Brooks Koepka's abs on a Twitch stream?

3 hours ago
Must-see TV

Jeopardy GOAT Day 4: Ken Jennings beats James Holzhauer in the most stunning way imaginable

4 hours ago
Well Played

Watch Tim Herron's hilarious hype video ahead of joining the senior tour

6 hours ago
Slow News Day

Philly news station airs bizarre interview with alleged Houston Astros trash can

7 hours ago
Tiger Watch

Listen to Tiger Woods turn down Scott Van Pelt's podcast invite to work on his short game

9 hours ago
Telekinetic Powers

Patrick Mahomes knows what Travis Kelce is going to do before Travis Kelce does, according to...

January 14, 2020
God of Thunder

Noah Syndergaard is getting more ripped than a Norse god, what could possibly go wrong?

January 14, 2020
The Waiting Game

Trevor Bauer waited almost two years to dagger this former Astros pitcher over cheating...

January 14, 2020
The Grind

Golf’s top power couple gets a group lesson, Adam Scott plays tennis with Roger Federer, and...

January 14, 2020
The Comeback Kid

Chad Johnson trying out to be an XFL kicker is the best news we've heard all week

January 14, 2020
To The Victors Go the Spoils

Ed Orgeron celebrates National Championship with well-deserved booger snack

January 14, 2020
Swing Your Swing

Rickie Fowler has Matthew Wolff's signature move on lock

January 13, 2020
Tales from Topgolf

Alexander Ovechkin, the best player on the Capitals, is also the worst golfer on the Capitals

January 13, 2020
It's Jay O'Clock Somewhere

Bartender Jay Cutler is the best Jay Cutler yet

January 13, 2020
Sorcery

Case solved. Auston Matthews is the supernatural force in "The Outsider"

January 13, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Roy Williams is the imploding coach of the week

January 13, 2020
Language!!!

Video emerges of Bill O'Brien screaming "screw you motherf-----!" at fan. Let there be TAKES

January 10, 2020
Related
The LoopMike Vrabel, a gigantic former NFL linebacker, got …
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson just gave a perfect Phil Mickelson a…
Golf InstructionBettinardi releases next generation of BB Series an…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved