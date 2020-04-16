This latest Jeopardy sports fail will be tough to top

When it comes to Jeopardy contestants butchering sports clues, the bar has been raised. Or, rather, lowered.

The show has quite a history of these, perhaps, most notably, when some guy named Joe thought Magic Johnson was a hockey hall-of-famer . Once, Alex Trebek even mocked all three contestants for being clueless during an entire row of football questions. Trebek! What a legend.

Anyway, Wednesday was the 73rd anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball so Jeopardy appropriately included an answer about the Brooklyn Dodgers great during Game 3 of the 2020 College Championship. The show slyly slipped the clue into a Unique College Courses category, which is obviously the only reason why Xiaoke from USC chose it, because as we all know, usually Jeopardy contestants stay away from sports categories like Mitch Trubisky stays away from his wide receivers with awful throws. Well, the typical Jeopardy contestant doesn't know that, but you get the point.

OK, back to the original purpose of this post. Xiaoke was served up a softball about Jackie Robinson and responded with:

Babe Ruth?! Yikes is right. Let's hope Jeopardy James wasn't watching that.

Unless, as some people pointed out, she Xiaoke paying tribute to Rosie Perez's character in "White Men Can't Jump." who dreamed of being on the gameshow, but thought Babe Ruth was the NBA's all-time leading rebounder. But, again, based on Jeopardy's history of sports bloopers, we're guessing that's not the case.

In any event, Xiaoke redeemed herself (sort of) by winning the game and advancing to the finals. She just better hope the sports questions are kept to a minimum.

