To The Moon

This drive Nelson Cruz smashed at Topgolf still hasn't landed

By
5 minutes ago

More often than not, when professional athletes post videos of their trips to Topgolf, it goes rather poorly. The swings are usually tough to watch, and even when they are "not that bad" they are still pretty bad. Of course, there are exceptions, like the golf swing of Patrick Mahomes, who, not surprisingly, is good at everything he does.

The latest exception is the golf swing of Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz, who is known for hitting towering moonshots on the baseball diamond. Apparently, he also hits BOMBS like Phil Mickelson with a driver in his hands. Check out this dinger that Cruz posted to his Instagram story:

Sheesh, has that thing landed yet? You have to wonder if the balls at Topgolf are juiced. Just saying.

We kid, we kid. That was really impressive from Cruz, whose left heel lift in the backswing had have Brandel Chamblee grinning from ear to ear:

I'm no swing expert, but his positions before and after impact look pretty strong to me:

Cruz joins Odell Beckham Jr. on our short list of "athletes who don't play golf but probably should take up the game." Still a working title.

RELATED: A beginner's guide to Topgolf, the best way to enjoy golf while knowing nothing about it

