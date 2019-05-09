Trending
Five-Sport Athlete

Odell Beckham Jr. has a beautiful golf swing, is good at literally every sport he tries

There are guys who were born to play certain sports, and then there are incredibly gifted athletes. Odell Beckham Jr. falls squarely in the second category. The former New York Giants receiver, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March, is arguably the most gifted athlete on the planet at the moment. He's good at literally every sport he tries, and the evidence is all over YouTube. Some of Beckham's dunks on the basketball court would earn him 50s across the board at the NBA Dunk Contest. His soccer videos garner millions of more views than his actual football highlights. This time last year, he was hitting bombs during batting practice in ripped jeans at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Give him a racket and a shuttlecock and he'll probably dominate you in Badminton too.

RELATED: Odell Beckham's tattoo collection is a work of art — and a stroll through American history

But golf is a completely different animal. Hand an athlete of Beckham's caliber a golf club and for some reason you could make him look like an uncoordinated fool. You can't be good at everything, right?

To that, Beckham says yes you absolutely can. On Wednesday night, No. 13 posted a live Instagram story at a golf range of him taking a few hacks with an 8 iron. And his swing is really, really good.

Seriously, what can't this dude do? Chances are this isn't the first time he's swung a club, but I wouldn't be surprised if he just decided to give golf a try for the first time last night and was this good at it. Just look at some of these positions:

That's a great set up. Most times when athletes like this give golf a try, the first thing they do is bend their knees too much and go full Hunchback of Notre Dame. Odell is nice and upright, not too much knee bend. Great position to strike it from.

Not too inside or outside, club face in good position. Excellent takeaway.

Is that OBJ or DJ at the top of the backswing? This is SO good. And how about the left heel lift? Brandel Chamblee must be salivating.

Arms falling nicely, hips firing, head's back behind the ball. If we had one complaint, and this is nitpicking, it'd be the finish:

Still not that bad. I actually can't believe how good this move at the ball is. Let's hope Odell catches the golf bug (though Cleveland is no place to catch it) and starts getting in the mix at some celebrity events. Who wouldn't want to see him moonwalking around the fairways of Pebble Beach after every good shot at the AT&T Pro-Am? Keep swinging it, Odell.

RELATED: This alleged 911 call about a Browns fan celebrating the Odell Beckham Jr. trade is pure gold

