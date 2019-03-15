This alleged 911 call about a Browns fan celebrating the Odell Beckham Jr. trade is pure gold

Cleveland sports fans love as hard as they hate. When LeBron left, they burnt their jerseys in the streets and when he came back, they bought new ones. So far this century, that's about the only test case of note, but now Northeast Ohio finally has another on the way: Odell Beckham Jr. 12 months from now, the good, honest people of Dawg Pound, USA might be singing a very different tune, but if this hilarious 911 call is any indication, for now they are out of their orange gourds with excitement.

We say "if" because despite some really smart editing touches—like the little audio cut right at the very end when they transition from the man-on-the-street clip back to the studio—this is probably not an actual news report. There's no channel branding or reporter to be found, and last time we checked, most local news stations aren't beefing up their reporting with black-and-white reenactments That said, there are still some more-than-worthwhile gems peppered throughout, especially when the caller in question tells the reporter, "At first I thought it was a woman because it was very high pitched."

RELATED: This story about the Browns accidentally projecting porn in the team facility is peak Browns

Even if the report isn't real, however, the enthusiasm definitely is. For the first time since the early '90s, it's accurate to describe the Cleveland Browns as stacked. Between Baker Mayfield, Kareem Hunt, Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, and Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns now have the most potent offense this side of Kansas City and are poised to take over a fading AFC North (and potentially the AFC in general). There's cause for genuine excitement in Cleveland for the first time maybe ever, and if that means running down the middle of the street in the dark waving your arms around and screaming like a little girl, then so be it.